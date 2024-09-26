AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The parody X post spreading online.
The photo was posted by a parody account on X. Image by X/AAP

No, photo does not show PM getting mpox vaccine

David Williams September 26, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Anthony Albanese has been photographed receiving the mpox vaccine.

OUR VERDICT

False. The photo shows Mr Albanese getting a COVID vaccine in 2022.

AAP FACTCHECK – Australia’s prime minister has been photographed getting vaccinated for mpox, social media posts claim.

This is false. The image was posted by a parody account and actually shows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese getting a COVID-19 booster shot in 2022.

Facebook posts are sharing a screenshot of an X post which features a photo of Mr Albanese receiving a vaccination.

The X post, written as if from the prime minister himself, says: “Just got my monkey pox vaccine to protect myself and prevent further transmission to the broader community.”

The screenshot has been shared to Facebook as if the X post is legitimately from Mr Albanese.

One of the Facebook posts spreading the false claim.
 The word ‘parody’ is not visible on some users’ X feeds. 

One Facebook post suggests it’s part of a new “vaccine hoax”, while another post calls Mr Albanese “A Complete Imbecile”.

But the screenshot is from a well-known Albanese parody account on X with the handle “@AlboIsPM”.

The account is called “Anthony Albanese Australian Labor Parody”, and in its bio says “Fake Prime Minister of Australia”.

The X parody post was published on September 19, 2024, but the photo itself dates back to an X post by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia on July 13, 2022.

The Pharmacy Guild’s post said Mr Albanese had received his second COVID booster and his flu shot.

“Adore Pharmacy in Rozelle was the preferred choice for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to have both his flu and COVID-19 second booster dose yesterday,” the post reads.

AAP photographer Dean Lewins was at the same event and took a series of similar shots, dated July 12, 2022, noting the image showed Mr Albanese getting a COVID booster.

Mr Albanese’s official X account, @AlboMP, also posted a video of the moment on the same day, with the caption “Book your booster”.

The prime minister’s most recent statement on mpox was a joint statement on September 21 with the leaders of India, Japan and the US amid the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

He said: “In response to the current clade I mpox outbreak, as well as the ongoing clade II mpox outbreak, we plan to coordinate our efforts to promote equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured mpox vaccines, including where appropriate expanding vaccine manufacturing in low and middle-income countries.”

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.