AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Donald Trump gestures to supporters after the shooting.
Donald Trump suffered an injury to his right ear in the attempted assassination. Image by AP PHOTO

No, photo does not show Trump gunman at synagogue

Tom Wark and James McManagan
July 19, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A photo depicts Trump gunman Thomas Crooks at a synagogue.

OUR VERDICT

False. The photo does not show Thomas Crooks.

AAP FACTCHECK – The gunman behind the assassination attempt of Donald Trump was pictured at a synagogue, according to social media posts.

This is false. A facial recognition expert and the synagogue in question have both confirmed the photo does not show Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man identified as the shooter by the FBI.

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have circulated widely online in the aftermath of the shooting.

“The ALLEGED shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, at the Jewish Synagogue “Congregation B’nai Abraham”, Butler, PA,” one Facebook post states, showing an image of a man at the synagogue.

“Oh he’s JEWISH! I couldn’t put my finger on it,” another post reads, showing a zoomed-in version of the same image.

An image wrongly purporting to show Thomas Crooks.
 One of the Facebook posts falsely claiming to show an image of Crooks. 

The synagogue confirmed this image does not show Crooks.

“Thomas Crooks has never been a member of Congregation B’Nai Abraham, nor has he ever attended any event or service at our synagogue,” representatives of the synagogue told AAP FactCheck.

“The person in the photo that is being circulated, that was taken from our Facebook page, is known to us and is not Thomas Crooks.”

A facial recognition expert said the image from the synagogue did not match other known images of Crooks.

Thomas Crooks pictured at his high school graduation
 Thomas Crooks pictured at his high school in 2022. 

Dr Reuben Moreton, a specialist in digital forensic and biometric research from The Open University, compared the synagogue photo and a confirmed photo of Crooks at a similar angle taken from an advertisement for investment company BlackRock. 

Dr Moreton told AAP FactCheck that due to a number of differences in the facial structure as well as identifying marks on the neck, the two photos show different people.

He pointed to differences in the angle of the root and tip of the nose between the two men and said they have different chin shapes.

He also said there are multiple differences in the left ear including: “the tragus and crux of the antihelix (area around the opening of the ear), the shape of the helix (curvature of the top of the ear) … the antitragus, intertragic notch and auricular furrow (area above the ear lobe)”.

Image analysis of the synagogue image and a photo of Thomas Crooks.
 An expert found differences between the person in the synagogue photo (left) and Crooks (right). 

Dr Moreton also identified a mark on the neck of the person in the synagogue photo “that was not observed in any image of Thomas Matthew Crooks”.

Based on this analysis, Dr Moreton concluded “the findings provide strong support for the proposition that the individual depicted in the synagogue image and Thomas Matthew Crooks are different people.”

At the time of writing, there’s no evidence to support claims that Crooks was of Jewish faith, and his ideological motive remains unclear.

State voting records indicate he was a registered Republican and once made a $US15 ($A22) donation to a Democrat-aligned political group, US media reports.

AAP FactCheck has previously debunked other posts misidentifying the shooter involved in the assassination attempt.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.