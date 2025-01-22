AAP FACTCHECK
An image of a Facebook post featuring fake news
A fake news story is spreading on social media relating to a solar farm. Image by AAP FactCheck

No, Queensland solar farm not ‘smashed’ by wild weather

Soofia Tariq January 22, 2025
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A news report shows damage caused by hail and wind at a Queensland solar farm.

OUR VERDICT

False. The news report is fake and the 2018 image depicts a solar farm in Puerto Rico.

AAP FACTCHECK – An image does not depict a battered Queensland solar farm, despite claims on social media.

The 2018 image shows a solar facility in Puerto Rico, which has been edited to look like a recent news report using a graphics template.

The claim about damage to a solar farm appeared a Facebook post after wet and windy weather thrashed parts of Queensland earlier in January. 

“Shared – Where is that idiot (Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris) Bowen?  Whoever thought it was a good idea to build a solar farm in far North Queensland,” the caption said.  

“Oh yes, it was clueless politicians, who most likely spent millions on feasibility studies, to confirm the suitability of this location.

RIO TINTO
 Queensland is home to several such facilities – just not the one in the post. 

“The locals could have told them from experience, that it was a stupid idea, especially with the wild weather North QLD experiences during their wet season.

 “Now what are they going to do with those toxic Chinese panels?”

The post featured an image of what appears to be a screengrab from a TV news report with the headline: “BREAKING NEWS NORTHERN QLD SOLAR SMASHED”.

The report includes an image of a severely damaged solar panel facility. It features the Nine News logo in the top left corner.

However, the image is not from Queensland or Nine News. 

A reverse image search revealed the photo shows a damaged solar facility on the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico.

Forbes.com published the image in May 2018 after Hurricane Maria struck the US territory the previous year.

The news graphics are fake and resemble those used on breakyourownnews.com, a fake news generator. 

The earliest instance of the fake screengrab AAP FactCheck found on social media was in an X post

AAP FactCheck could find no credible reports of solar farms being damaged by recent inclement weather in Queensland.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

