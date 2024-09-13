AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Two people holding transgender pride fans in Seattle.
Posts falsely claim the teacher was arrested for not endorsing transgenderism. Image by Lindsey Wasson/AP PHOTO

No, teacher not arrested for using the wrong pronouns

Soofia Tariq September 13, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A teacher has been arrested for not endorsing transgenderism and refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns.

OUR VERDICT

Misleading. He was arrested for not complying with a court order to stay away from the school he was suspended and later fired from.

AAP FACTCHECK – A school teacher was arrested for not endorsing “transgender ideology” and refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns, social media posts claim.

This is misleading. While Irish teacher Enoch Burke was suspended and later dismissed for confronting his school’s principal over a directive relating to a transgender child, he was arrested for not complying with a court injunction to stay away from the school.

In September he was jailed for a third time for violating court orders.

Some social media posts have claimed the teacher was “arrested for not calling a boy a ‘girl’” and for “not endorsing transgenderism“, with many posts sharing a clip showing Burke being arrested by police.

In June 2022, the secondary school teacher and evangelical Christian was suspended from Wilson’s Hospital School, in Ireland’s Westmeath county, for alleged misconduct.

This came after he publicly confronted the then-principal and objected to a directive to call a student by they/them pronouns.

One of the posts sharing the misleading claim.
 Misleading claims about the teacher’s arrest are spreading widely online. 

A May 2023 High Court judgment stated the decision of the board to suspend Burke followed him interrupting a religious service and asserting that the principal had made a “demand” that staff accept “transgenderism”.

Burke said this was against his beliefs and the teaching of all Christian churches. 

The judgment, describing Burke as “agitated”, said he also interrupted the school principal while she was socialising with guests on two occasions after the service.

He was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, but continued showing up to the school, leading to the school asking the High Court for an injunction order to prevent him from attending.

The court granted a temporary injunction, however this didn’t stop Burke and he was jailed in September 2022 for breaching the order.

He spent three months in a Dublin jail before being released in December 2022.

He was then formally dismissed from his job in January 2023, and faced a fine of 700 euros (A$1,150) per day if he returned to the school.

He reappeared as the new term began, and went on to amass more than 140,000 euros (A$230,700) in fines for breaching court orders and was jailed for a second time in September 2023 after he refused to promise the court that he would stay away from the school.

He was released during school holidays in June 2024, but went to the school again in August when the term commenced. 

Wilson’s Hospital School applied for an order to jail Burke on August 28 for failing to comply with a permanent injunction to not trespass on the school grounds. 

On September 2, a judge jailed Burke for the third time. 

The Courts Service of Ireland confirmed to AAP FactCheck that Burke was committed to prison for breaching an order that he stay away from the school.

Dr Charles O’Mahony, a law lecturer at the University of Galway, also told AAP FactCheck the claim is not true. 

“[Burke] was imprisoned for refusing to comply with orders of the Irish High Court,” Dr O’Mahony said. 

He said there’s no provision in Irish law to arrest a person for not endorsing “transgender ideology” or for “not calling a boy a girl”. 

He added that the Irish government is currently developing new hate speech and hate crime laws, but said the current draft if enacted would still not provide for the arrest of a person for the reasons claimed.

The Verdict

Misleading – The claim is accurate in parts but information has also been presented incorrectly, out of context or omitted.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.