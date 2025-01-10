No, the Hollywood sign has not burned in LA wildfires

False. The sign hadn't been affected by the fires as of January 10 (AEDT).

Images and videos show the Hollywood sign on fire during the 2025 LA wildfires.

AAP FACTCHECK – Photos and videos of the Hollywood sign engulfed in flames in the Los Angeles wildfires are fakes generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The iconic landmark hadn’t been affected by the devastating blazes and was not within a fire zone as of January 10 (AEDT).

Seven people have died, and 180,000 have been evacuated as LA firefighters battle blazes that have burned 10,000 homes and structures.

While authentic photos and footage show the devastating level of destruction and homes burned, fake AI images have been shared on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

A variety of fake images have been created, primarily using AI.

“HOLLYWOOD SIGN IS ON FIRE!” an X post claimed, with an image appearing to show the huge letters alight.

However, the sign in the image includes a second letter D in the word Hollywood, and a Grok watermark in the bottom-right corner indicates it was made using X’s AI tool.

Another fake photo bearing the Grok watermark is being shared on Facebook and X.

Spot the Grok watermark in the corner of the image.

A Facebook video showing flames on the hill directly behind the sign appears to have originally been made by a digital art and graphics creator on TikTok and YouTube.

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection map shows that as of January 10 (AEDT), the iconic sign’s location was not within a fire area.

The Sunset Fire came the closest to the landmark, a distance of about 3.7km on Google Maps.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said on Thursday morning local time that the Sunset Fire was fully contained, and the LA Fire Department lifted evacuation orders for the area.

Hollywood Sign Trust chair Jeff Zarrinnam told Reuters Fact Check the tourist hotspot hadn’t been affected by the disaster and was “secure”.

Some social media users have criticised those sharing fake images and urged them to stop.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate.

