No, Warne’s son didn’t speculate on dad’s death in online video

False. The video depicts far-right nationalist Blair Cottrell, not Jackson Warne. Cottrell’s claims around the cricketer’s death are unfounded.

Shane Warne's son revealed his dad had chest pains from the COVID-19 vaccine prior to his death.

A video purporting to show Shane Warne’s son discussing his father’s health issues after his COVID-19 vaccination has spread across social media.

The video, posted on Facebook, is captioned: “Shane Warne’s son speaks out- ‘since dad (sic) been ‘vaccinated’ he had many health issues”.

But the video does not show Warne’s son, Jackson, but Australian far-right nationalist and convicted criminal Blair Cottrell. In the video, Cottrell claims Warne suffered with chest pains after his COVID-19 vaccination and had travelled to the Thai resort – where he died – to seek a “cleanse or therapy” from the jab.

There is no evidence to suggest Warne suffered an adverse reaction to the vaccine and the Australian leg spinner was reported to have been on holiday with friends as part of a break before TV commentating commitments in the UK.

Warne, 52 was found dead in his hotel room on the Thai island of Koh Samui on March 4. An autopsy found Warne died of natural causes with the cricketer thought to have suffered a fatal heart attack.

Cottrell, who once said there should be a picture of Adolf Hitler in every Australian classroom, posted the original video to his Telegram page. Cottrell’s scorpion tattoo is clearly visible on his arm throughout the video.

But that didn’t stop it being shared with social media users claiming Cottrell to be Jackson Warne.

In the video, Cottrell claims to have knowledge of the situation as his “father’s youngest brother played cricket with him (Warne) when he was younger”.

“He was in Thailand seeking some sort of cleanse or therapy because ever since he’d been vaccinated he’d had chest pains and health issues,” he says.

Warne’s family have spoken to pay tribute in the weeks after his death but have not speculated on the cause of death.

In a statement, Jackson said: “…I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. So, that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon.”

Warne had reportedly suffered two bouts of COVID last year and even used a ventilator to speed up his recovery. He had also spoken about getting vaccinated for COVID and urged the public to “get vaccinated and learn to live with it“.

However, there is no evidence, as Cottrell suggests, that Warne had suffered health issues as a result of the COVID vaccine.

Friend Tom Hall, who had been on holiday in Thailand with him, said Warne had complained of chest pains and shortness of breath. But there is nothing to suggest this was linked to the vaccine.

Former doctor for the Australian men’s cricket team, Dr Peter Brukner, suggested Warne’s well-publicised poor diet and smoking likely led to heart disease.

There is also nothing to suggest Warne had travelled to the Thai resort for a post-vaccination cleanse. He was reportedly on a week-long holiday with three friends on a break after a series of TV commitments including covering this summer’s Ashes.

The Verdict The video’s caption falsely claims to show Shane Warne’s son, Jackson, speaking about his father’s death. It in fact shows far-right nationalist Blair Cottrell. There is also no evidence to support Cottrell’s claim that Warne suffered health issues following his COVID vaccination. False – The claim is inaccurate. * AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.