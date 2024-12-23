AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A nurse attaches a hospital ID band to an elderly patient in hospital
Fears governments want to bring in a maximum age for the elderly are unfounded. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

No, world leaders have not signed supposed WEF ‘Age of Death’ laws

Kate Atkinson December 23, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

World leaders signed a World Economic Forum (WEF) treaty to introduce “Age of Death” laws.

OUR VERDICT

False. The WEF has no such treaty.

AAP FACTCHECK – Global leaders have not agreed to introduce laws that mean individuals will no longer have the right to live beyond a government-mandated age, despite claims being made on social media.

The claim appears to have originated in an article published by The People’s Voice, a website AAP FactCheck has debunked numerous times.

A December 11 Facebook post is captioned with the headline of the article: “World Leaders Sign WEF Treaty Introducing ‘Age of Death’ Laws in West.”

The post continues: “Under this new system, individuals will no longer have the right to live beyond a government-mandated age – let’s say 70 years old, for example – without first obtaining state approval.

“If you’re deemed unworthy by a death panel, it’s straight to the ‘suicide pod’ for you.”

Several other Facebook posts have shared the article.

Crossed out Facebook post about Age of Death laws.
 The People’s Voice article has been shared across Facebook. 

The World Economic Forum (WEF), a non-government organisation and think tank, is frequently the subject of disinformation.

The People’s Voice article provides no evidence to support the claim, instead referencing an anonymous whistleblower “embedded” in the organisation.

“… the Age of Death laws are being negotiated as we speak,” it reads, “with most Western countries already signalling they will sign the agreement to vastly reduce their elderly populations.”

There is no evidence the WEF has made such a proposal.

A search of the phrase “Age of Death” on its website returned no relevant results.

Men reflected in a panel with the WEF logo, Davos, Switzerland
 The WEF has been looking into how to fund longer lives as humans age. 

On the contrary, in January 2024 the organisation published a report outlining six “longevity economy principles” to fund longer lives as the global population ages.

It proposed providing universal financial education and prioritising healthy ageing as ways to ensure financial resilience.

A spokesman for the WEF confirmed to AAP FactCheck the claim is false.

“These allegations are baseless and unfounded,” he said.

“Like many high-profile organisations or individuals, the World Economic Forum has been the target of conspiracy theories.

“We encourage grounded, fact-based debate as a core principle of our work and are dedicated to our mission of improving the state of the world through collaboration and dialogue.”

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.