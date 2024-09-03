AAP FACTCHECK
The meat section at a supermarket (file image)
Lab-grown meat is not sold in New Zealand. Image by Glenn Campbell/AAP PHOTOS

NZ lab-grown meat claim doesn’t check out

David Williams September 3, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

New Zealand law changes for genetically modified food allow lab-grown meat to be sold without any labelling.

OUR VERDICT

False. The proposed changes are not set to alter labelling requirements and lab-grown meat is not currently sold in NZ.

AAP FACTCHECK – Proposed rule changes for genetically modified (GM) products in New Zealand have sparked claims producers won’t need to disclose if meat is lab-grown.

This is false. The planned legislative changes to NZ’s gene technology rules are not set to affect GM food labelling.

Lab-grown meat is not sold in New Zealand and may not be classified as GM if it does gain approval.

The claim is being made in Facebook posts which link to an article from The People’s Voice, a website AAP FactCheck has debunked on numerous occasions.

A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts.
 The claims about lab-grown meat are untrue. 

“New Zealand Lifts Food Safety Laws to Allow Sale of Bill Gates’ Lab-Grown Meat Without Labels,” the headline reads, referring to Microsoft’s co-founder, who is a regular target for misinformation.

“The New Zealand government has removed long-standing food safety laws that required genetically modified and non-traditional foods to be labeled as such so that consumers could make an informed choice about what they are eating,” the article and posts state.

The article refers to proposed alterations to NZ’s biotech gene editing laws, which Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins announced on August 13 and shared on X.

Contrary to the claim, nothing has been approved, with the NZ government planning to introduce new legislation by the end of 2024.

The proposal would effectively loosen restrictions around gene engineering and modification, enabling what the government has called low-risk gene technologies.

It says the changes will bring NZ regulations in line with Australia and the UK and assist in the fight against climate change and health issues.

However, there’s no suggestion it will impact the labelling of GM products.

The meat section at a supermarket (file image)
 GM meat can be sold in NZ, but not lab-grown varieties. 

Currently, genetically modified vegetables, fruit and meat can be sold in NZ – regulated under the Food Act and labelled as GM, under rules set by Food Standards Australia and NZ (FSANZ).

Nine GMO crops are approved for use as ingredients in food sold in NZ – varieties of soy, wheat, potatoes, corn and rice.

GM food labelling requirements are set out by NZ’s Ministry for Primary Industries.

It states GM food or ingredients containing novel DNA or novel protein, or with characteristics altered by gene technology, must be labelled.

Food served in restaurants with GM ingredients does not need to be labelled, but staff must be able to tell customers, if asked.

NZ Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) policy director Simon Rae told AAP FactCheck the “proposed Gene Technology Act will not change the rules for food labelling or food safety in New Zealand”.

A food label (file image)
 The proposed NZ changes won’t alter food labelling rules. 

The MBIE said no lab-grown meat products are sold in NZ, but FSANZ is reviewing the first application for lab-grown quail meat.

Regardless, lab-grown meat would not necessarily be classified as GM. If not, it would be classed as a novel food.

If classed as a novel food, it would require FSANZ approval. Labelling requirements would be set as conditions of any approval.

If lab-grown meat is approved for sale in NZ and classified as a GM product, it would need to be labelled as such.

The Verdict

False — The claim is inaccurate.

