AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Donald Trump points to his ear at the Republican National Convention.
Donald Trump's ear is at the centre of a conspiracy about the attempt on his life. Image by AP PHOTO

Old photo used to push baseless Trump shooting claim

Soofia Tariq July 17, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Donald Trump's ear is undamaged in a photograph taken just days after the assassination attempt.

OUR VERDICT

False. The photo was taken in 2022.

AAP FACTCHECK – A photo of Donald Trump taken in the days after he survived an attempted assassination shows he suffered no injury to his ear, Facebook posts claim.

This is false. The photo in question was taken in 2022.

The former US president was pictured wearing a bandage on his right ear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024, three days after a gunman opened fire on Trump while he was giving a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania.

A post falsely claiming Trump's ear had healed days after he was shot.
 Social media posts falsely claim a 2022 photo of Donald Trump was taken this week. 

Photos after the shooting showed Trump with blood on his ear. He also said that a bullet pierced his upper right ear in a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

However, some social media posts feature an image of Trump with a seemingly undamaged ear.

“The top part of his ear grew back. (Yes. This is from today),” one Facebook post says.

Other Facebook posts have used the image to push the baseless conspiracy theory that the attack was staged.

However, a Google Reverse Image Search reveals that the photo of the former president being shared in the posts is not recent.

It is a photo of Trump taken at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 17, 2022.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.