Old video used to belittle WHO’s mpox emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox is no longer a global health emergency.

AAP FACTCHECK – The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox is no longer a global health emergency, social media posts claim.

This is false. The video and quotes used in the posts are from 2023, when the global health body downgraded the 2022 mpox outbreak.

The WHO declared the outbreak of a new deadly strain of mpox a global health emergency on August 14, 2024.

This sparked numerous false claims, including that it is a hoax linked to the upcoming US election and caused by vaccines.

Facebook posts now suggest the WHO has decided the latest mpox outbreak is no longer an emergency, spreading more misinformation about the viral illness.

The video and quotes used in the posts are from May 2023.

“After only just declaring a Global Health Emergency – The WHO Director General Tedros – has reversed that decision last year, now it’s reversed again,” one post states.

“Clown World Update: Mpox is no longer a global health emergency. That was quick,” another post reads.

Some posts feature a video of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declaring mpox is no longer a global emergency.

However, the videos and quotes are from a press conference in May 2023, when the WHO boss announced the threat of the 2022 mpox outbreak was being downgraded.

Mpox remains a global health emergency, according to the WHO.

The Verdict False — The claim is inaccurate.

