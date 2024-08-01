Old videos mistaken as protests against Olympic opening ceremony

False. The videos are unrelated to the opening ceremony.

AAP FACTCHECK – Footage shows Christians “flooding” the streets in France to protest the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, social media posts claim.

This is false. The videos are from unrelated events which predate the July 26 ceremony.

The miscaptioned videos are being shared after some viewers argued a scene in the ceremony mocked ‘The Last Supper’ painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

One video shows thousands of people holding candles while singing.

“Christians flooding streets of France, to denounce the Satanic, and Homo display after the opening ceremony, of the 33rd Olympic Games, in Paris,” the caption reads.

The claim is being shared widely on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

The video comes from an August 2022 gathering.

However, the footage dates back to August 15, 2022 and was originally shared on social media by The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Catholic shrine and pilgrimage site in southwest France.

The video was posted on X and Facebook with the caption: “Beautiful and happy Feast of the Assumption to all. In union of prayer with all Catholics of the world. May the Virgin Mary shine in your hearts.”

It depicts a large crowd singing to commemorate the Feast of the Assumption, which is held annually in August.

Local media reported on the event and said 15,000 pilgrims marched in a torchlight procession.

Another video on social media claims to show a demonstration in Paris outside the Palais de Chaillot, with people holding signs saying “Jesus t’aime” and “Find peace Jesus.”

“Following Satanic demonstrations at the Paris Olympics, a Jesus worship service broke out in the streets praising God,” one post claimed.

The march occurred in May, well before the opening ceremony.

But the video was filmed in May at the March for Jesus 2024 and was posted on Instagram by evangelist Jean-Luc Trachsel.

In a recent post he confirmed it “was done the 25th of May during the March for Jesus in Paris and didn’t happen these days in reaction and against the Olympic games”.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate.

