AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The flag pole at Australia's Parliament House in Canberra.
A social media post links the Parliament House flag pole in Canberra to Hurricane Milton. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Parliament House confused with UN in bizarre Hurricane Milton claim

Soofia Tariq October 11, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A United Nations (UN) complex in Australia is linked to Hurricane Milton.

OUR VERDICT

False.The 'UN complex' is Parliament House in Canberra, and the storm was formed by warm waters, high winds and low pressure in the Atlantic. 

AAP FACTCHECK – Australian “United Nations buildings” are linked to the formation of Hurricane Milton in Florida, a social media user claims.

This is false. The facilities identified by the man as a “United Nations building and complex” are actually Australia’s old and new Parliament House in Canberra.

Hurricane Milton was formed by warm waters, high wind speed and low pressure.

The social media user has posted videos in which he suggests UN buildings, including the misidentified Parliament House, are in some way responsible for the formation of the storm.

“Hurricane Milton is coming from the west, so what’s to the west? Oh, Australia, I wonder if they have any United Nations buildings in Australia,” he says in front of a Google map zooming in on Parliament House.

The map tags the United Nations Information Centre at Old Parliament House.

However, the man then zooms into Parliament House and, in particular, the forecourt.

A screenshot of a map of Australia showing Parliament House.
 The UN Information Centre has nothing to do with Hurricane Milton. 

“Let’s take a closer look at this United Nations building and complex and see what we find,” he says.

He zooms in further on a mosaic in the new forecourt featuring an Indigenous design, describing it as a “funny looking symbol”, and comparing it to the spiral shape of a satellite image of a hurricane.

Screenshot of the forecourt mosaic at Parliament House.
 The symbol is actually Parliament House’s forecourt mosaic. 

The man then points to the Australian Parliament House flag pole, calling it a “space needle-looking” thing.

“What in the world is that?” he says. “Let’s put a pyramid under a giant needle.”

He continues: “Look at that angle, just happens to have on something that Florida is about to experience.”

Protestors on the forecourt of Parliament House, Canberra.
 The forecourt mosaic recognises Indigenous people, not hurricanes. 

Hurricane Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico and rapidly intensified in part due to near-record warmth in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

It said Milton’s maximum sustained wind speeds reached up to 180 miles per hour (about 290kph) on Monday.

The NOAA also explained online that lower pressure typically indicates a stronger hurricane.

Associated Press reported that when winds reached their peak, Milton’s pressure “was among the lowest recorded in the Gulf of Mexico this late in the year”.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.