Australian Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi
Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi did not post that she's sick of Australia. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

‘Parody post’ sparks hateful messages aimed at senator

Kate Atkinson August 22, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi posted that she's sick of Australia, white people.

OUR VERDICT

False. The quote is from a parody social media account.

AAP FACTCHECK – Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi said she is sick of Australia and white people, according to social media posts.

This is false. The quote is from a parody account.

Users are pointing to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that features another X post supposedly from the senator.

“I’m so sick of Australia, sick of all the stupud [sic] white people, sick of all the racists. And no one takes me seriously. Why can’t we just burn this f****** place to the ground,” it reads.

A crossed out image of the parody post from X
 The post is being shared across social media. 

The post includes a photograph of Senator Faruqi alongside fellow Greens senator Jordon Steele-John and others at a pro-Palestine protest outside Parliament House in Canberra in February 2024.

While the account has the same profile picture as Senator Faruqi’s official X profile, the username – @GreensAU2 – is different.

The @GreensAU2 account is named “Australian Greens (Parody)” and its bio states: “Australia’s only dedicated anti-Australia political party. Parody account.”

The presence of a grey government account tick on the parody screenshot (which Senator Faruqi has on her genuine account) suggests it is also digitally altered rather than a straight post from the parody account.

Australian Greens (Parody) X account compared to Mehreen Faruqi's
 The parody account with blue tick (top) and Senator Faruqi’s real account (bottom) with grey. 

The photograph of the two Greens politicians was posted on Senator Faruqi’s genuine social media on February 7.

Screenshots of the X post are being shared on Facebook, where users appear to believe the quote is authentic.

“Albo’s Australia. This is what they are importing,” one post claims.

AAP FactCheck has previously addressed false claims originating from political parody accounts.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

