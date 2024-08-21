AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A bullet-proof press jacket (file image)
A Sydney interior designer is being confused for an injured Palestinian journalist. Image by EPA PHOTO

‘Same name, different people’: Journalist shot in Gaza is not Australian

David Williams August 21, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

An Australian journalist has been shot by the Israeli military in Gaza.

OUR VERDICT

False. The injured Palestinian journalist shares the same name as a Sydney woman.

AAP FACTCHECK – Social media users claim the Israeli military shot an Australian citizen in Gaza and have called on the federal government to take action against Israel.

But the claim is false. The posts are confusing Palestinian journalist Salma al-Qadoumi – who was injured while reporting in Gaza on Sunday, August 18 – with an Australian woman with a similar name.

The claim is made in a Facebook post, which shares a screenshot of a post on X.

A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts.
 The posts falsely identify the journalist as an Australian woman. 

Another Facebook post asks Australian politicians if the shooting will make them take action against Israel “or will you continue on your usual cowardly way?”

A comment beneath the post states: “I will NEVER vote for Labor again. Spineless US lapdogs.”

The original X post reads: “The journalist targeted and shot in the back today was Australian.”

“Australia needs to demand that Israel explain why they just shot this young female graduate from Sydney wearing a PRESS vest in Gaza,” it adds.

A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts.
 Some posts criticise the Labor government for not taking action against Israel. 

The posts show the LinkedIn profile of Salma Al Qadoumi, a graduate interior designer at “BLP” – Australian design company Billard Leece Partnership – which has offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The X account also shares a separate post of a video it says shows Palestinian journalist Salma al-Qadoumi, who is wearing a Press vest.

It is a segment of a Facebook video from digital news group Middle East Eye, which says it shows the Palestinian journalist who was shot on Sunday in Khan Younis.

The woman in the video is not the woman in the LinkedIn profile.

Billard Leece Partnership says Ms Al Qadoumi has not been shot and the posts are false.

“We want to confirm that our BLP employee & interior designer, Salma Al Qadoumi, is safe and well,” a spokeswoman for the company told AAP FactCheck.

“Thank you for reaching out for clarity and expressing your concern. There seems to have been some misinformation, same name but different people.

“We are saddened by what has occurred to the journalist in Gaza.”

The Coalition for Women in Journalism has reported Salma al-Qadoumi was shot in the back by Israeli tank fire while reporting on the escalation of Israel’s ground offensive in Khan Younis.

She was receiving medical treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital at the time of publication.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.