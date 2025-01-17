‘Satire’ websites exploiting California wildfires generate wave of fake celebrity news

False. The original articles featuring the headlines were labelled as “satire”.

Whoopi Goldberg’s and Kathy Griffin’s homes have been destroyed in the LA fires.

AAP FACTCHECK – Fake news headlines about the properties of celebrities and politicians being destroyed in California’s deadly wildfires are being shared on social media as if they’re authentic.

The headlines, however, can be traced back to articles published by self-described “satire” websites SpaceXMania and Esspots.

The wildfires in Los Angeles have killed 27 people and destroyed or damaged more than 12,000 structures.

A Facebook post claiming Whoopi Goldberg’s mansion has been destroyed includes a graphic featuring the actor and a photo of a burning house.

“BREAKING NEWS: Whoopi Goldberg’s Los Angeles Mansion Destroyed by Wildfire, Losses in the Millions,” the caption reads.

Headlines claiming Whoopi Goldberg lost her home in the LA fires are incorrect.

Other posts include captions claiming actor Kathy Griffin’s estate, TV personality Mark Cuban’s medicine company, the set of ABC program The View and a “Gay Football League Stadium” have been destroyed.

Links provided in the posts’ captions point to various websites on which the stories are presented as real news.

However, the headlines all originated on the SpaceXMania.com subsidiary Esspots.

Like its parent site, Esspots describes itself as a “one-stop destination for satirical news” providing “the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity”.

Headlines on Facebook posts claiming Jason Aldean and Kid Rock would hold a concert for fire victims were also copied from Esspots.

Fake headlines about Kid Rock and Jason Aldean holding a concert are also being shared.

AAP FactCheck has previously reported that Pakistani content creator Muhammad Shabayer Shaukat runs both Esspots and SpaceXMania.

Mr Shaukat said his articles – which are generated mainly using artificial intelligence (AI) – are deliberately celebrity- and politics-focused to drive user engagement and generate ad revenue via a network of social media pages he also operates.

Stories published on his websites are labelled “SATIRE”.

AAP FactCheck, Reuters Fact Check, PolitiFact and AFP Fact Check have previously debunked posts referencing Mr Shaukat’s articles without any label or mention that they were fake.

The Verdict False – The claims are inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.