Harvey Norman sign.
Fraudulent social media posts are posing as Australian retail giant Harvey Norman. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

Scammers target Australians with fake Harvey Norman laptop giveaway

Soofia Tariq September 23, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Harvey Norman is giving away free laptops to anyone over the age of 25.

OUR VERDICT

False. The claim is a scam.

AAP FACTCHECK – Australian retail giant Harvey Norman is giving away free laptops to anyone aged over 25 due to a sorting centre error, social media posts claim. 

This is false. The posts are part of a scam aiming to collect Facebook users’ personal information and financial details.

The claims appear in posts on Facebook featuring stock images of stacks of HP laptops.

“Harvey Norman decided to make a gift HP laptop 15′ to everyone over the age of 25 because a batch of laptop (sic) was left without boxes due to an error at the sorting center. Click below to find out how to get your laptop,” one caption said

One of the scam posts on Facebook.
 Scammers use stock images of laptops to trick users into thinking there’s a giveaway. 

Similar posts claimed UK retailer Argos was giving away free laptops and Amazon was giving away free iPhones. 

The posts linked to fraudulent websites, claiming users had won a giveaway before asking for their personal and banking details. 

Harvey Norman warned consumers about posts falsely claiming it was giving away free products.

“Be aware of the increase in scams which fraudulently use the Harvey Norman brand to trick unsuspecting customers into sharing their personal and/or financial details,” the company said in a statement

“Be on the alert at all times and remember that Harvey Norman will never request your personal or banking details – such as your account or credit card details or password – in unsolicited communications.”

Screenshot of one of the scams.
 The scam aims to fleece Australians of their personal and financial details. 

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

