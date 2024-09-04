Spinning cowboy is not vice president candidate Tim Walz

False. Mr Walz is not the person dancing – the video has been manipulated.

AAP FACTCHECK – A video clip shows the US Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz dancing in a cowboy hat and with dollar bills tucked into his waistband, according to posts being shared on social media.

This is false. Mr Walz’s face has been superimposed onto another man.

Various users have posted what seems to be a video of Mr Walz spinning around on a dancefloor. His shirt is tied up, exposing his midriff, and dollar bills are tucked into the waistband of his jeans.

A text overlay on the video reads “Recently found Video of Tampon Tim” with ” #weird” also overlaying a white box, which appears to be covering up another hashtag underneath.

Users are sharing the faked video on social media with no mention of the alteration.

However, AAP FactCheck found an unaltered version of the original video. It was posted to TikTok on August 2, 2024.

This version shows a different man’s face that does not resemble Mr Walz. Further clips show the same dancing man wearing different clothes.

The man in the video is Alejandro Casas, pseudonym El Divo 956, who shares videos of himself dancing on his Facebook account.

It appears someone has superimposed Mr Walz’s face on top of Mr Casas’s body.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is not the man in the video.

USA Today has debunked the claim that it’s Mr Walz in the video, as have Logically Facts and Reuters.

Mr Walz has been the subject of several false claims since being named as Kamala Harris’s running mate in the US election, including that he enjoys dancing naked with men and that he changed the Minnesotan flag to resemble the flag of Somalia.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate.

