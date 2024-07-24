Swingers picture book is meant for adults, not kids

Misleading. The book is a parody intended for adults and written by a comedian.

A book called "Mom and Dad's Swinger Party" is written for children.

AAP FACTCHECK – A picture book called ‘Mom and Dad’s Swinger Party’ is being used as evidence that children are being targeted with sexualised reading material.

This is misleading. The book is one of dozens with risque themes written by a Canadian comedian for adult audiences, not children.

Clearly, not everybody gets the joke.

Facebook posts feature videos of the book’s pages with captions suggesting it’s a genuine children’s book.

Facebook posts misleadingly claim that the book is intended for children.

“Mom and Dad’s Swinger Party book, American children’s literature now looks like this,” one post claims.

Other posts claim the book is “for kids… for their ‘education'”.

Another Facebook user called the book “sick”.

Similar claims have appeared in posts on X, formerly Twitter.

The book has been described as children’s literature even though it’s intended for adult readers.

The book’s author is Brad Gosse, a comedian living in Canada, according to his website.

Mom and Dad’s Swinger Party is one of more than 120 “dark humour books” that he has authored since 2019.

Mr Gosse has said his comedy books are intended for adults, not children.

“The whole joke is that you’d never read these to a kid,” he told Reuters Fact Check.

Mr Gosse said the books were “for adults who love dark humour, inappropriate jokes and don’t care for political correctness” in his Amazon biography.

Titles of his other books include ‘Humpty Dumpty Discovers Workplace Misconduct’, ‘My Racist Gran’, ‘Mom’s Tinder Profile’, ‘When Parents Go To Jail’ and ‘A is for Alcoholism’.

The comedian appears in videos reading his books to adults on his YouTube channel.

