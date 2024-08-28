Telegram app hoax reposted after CEO’s arrest

False. Telegram denies it has made such an announcement.

Telegram says Apple will remove its messaging app from all iPhones.

AAP FACTCHECK – A 2021 social media hoax claiming Apple is removing Telegram from its iPhones has resurfaced following the arrest of the messaging app’s CEO.

The claim is still false. Apple has no plans to pull the app and Telegram told AAP FactCheck it has not made any such announcement.

Telegram’s Russian-born, Dubai-based founder Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris on Saturday, August 24, as part of a cybercrime investigation.

Hours after the arrest, the old claim about Telegram being removed from iPhones was circulating again on social media.

The posts are rehashing nonsense about Telegram.

“Telegram announced that Apple will remove the Telegram app from their phones without their joint notice. Telegram announced that to prevent this, apply the mentioned settings,” one Facebook post states.

The post shares a graphic of screenshots from an iPhone’s settings, purportedly instructing how to keep the Telegram app on the device.

Another post states: “Apple is removing Telegram. Keep it on your phone … connext with my channel”, showing the same graphics.

Similar posts are being shared on X.

The claim was debunked almost three years ago, with Apple and Telegram both stating it was inaccurate.

Apple is not removing Telegram from its App Store.

Apple would not comment to AAP FactCheck on the most recent claims, but has made no announcement about Telegram’s removal from its devices.

However, Telegram says the new claims are false.

“Telegram hasn’t announced anything like that,” a spokesperson told AAP FactCheck.

Separately, Apple removed messaging and social media apps WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Threads from its App Store in China in April, at the request of the Chinese government.

French prosecutors say Durov, known as Russia’s Zuckerberg (a reference to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg), has been arrested as part of an investigation into illicit transactions, child pornography and fraud.

The Verdict False — The claim is inaccurate.

