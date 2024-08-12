AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz disembarking plane in Detroit.
Multiple news outlets reported that thousands attended Kamala Harris's presidential campaign rally. Image by DIEU-NIALO CHERY/EPA PHOTO

US candidate Kamala Harris’s rally crowd photos not altered with AI

James McManagan August 12, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s team manipulated images to make it appear as if a large crowd attended her Michigan rally.

OUR VERDICT

False. Multiple images and video from the event show the crowd.

AAP FACTCHECK – US Vice President Kamala Harris’s team used AI technology to make the crowd in photos from her recent Michigan rally look larger, social media users claim.

This is false. Multiple news outlets published photos and videos showing that thousands of people attended the rally in a Detroit airport hangar on August 7.

The claim appears in several Facebook posts featuring images from the Democratic candidate’s campaign event.

“Democrats using AI to make fake images of supporters,” one post said.

Another post claimed that “Kamala Harris’s campaign has been officially caught red-handed using an AI fake crowd photo”.

Many claims compared two images: the first was a photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Harris’s staffer showing thousands gathered at the rally.

The more distant shot uploaded to X by a member of Harris’s staff.

The second was a zoomed-in image of the reflection on the aircraft’s engine, which posts claimed as evidence that there was no crowd.

A post claiming photos of the Harris presidential campaign used AI.
 A screenshot of a post falsely claiming photos of a Democratic campaign rally were altered using AI. 

The zoom-in was from an EPA news agency photo showing Ms Harris and running mate Tim Walz emerging from the aircraft.

News organisations in attendance published dozens of stories, photos and videos showing the crowd size was consistent with the one in the image Mr Harris’s staffer posted on X.

An AFP photo showed large crowds inside and outside the hangar, as did a Reuters photo.

A crowd at Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign rally in Michigan.
 An Associated Press image showing the large crowd at Vice President Kamala Harris’s rally. 

US broadcasters Fox and PBS also aired footage of the large crowd.

Getty Images photographer Andrew Harnik, who shot the event, said it was likely the crowd couldn’t be seen in the plane engine’s reflection because they were further apart than they appeared, the Daily Beast reported.

Professor Hany Farid, an image analysis expert from the University of California, Berkeley’s GetReal Labs, examined the photo using two models that detect patterns associated with AI.

Prof Farid wrote in a LinkedIn post that the models didn’t suggest AI was used to alter the photos.

Crowd at Harris rally, Romulus Michigan.
 Multiple outlets reported a large crowd at Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s rally. 

Ms Harris’s Republican rival, former US president Donald Trump, also made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform that featured a screenshot of both photos.

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it,” Trump wrote.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.