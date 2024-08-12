US candidate Kamala Harris’s rally crowd photos not altered with AI

False. Multiple images and video from the event show the crowd.

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s team manipulated images to make it appear as if a large crowd attended her Michigan rally.

AAP FACTCHECK – US Vice President Kamala Harris’s team used AI technology to make the crowd in photos from her recent Michigan rally look larger, social media users claim.

This is false. Multiple news outlets published photos and videos showing that thousands of people attended the rally in a Detroit airport hangar on August 7.

The claim appears in several Facebook posts featuring images from the Democratic candidate’s campaign event.

“Democrats using AI to make fake images of supporters,” one post said.

Another post claimed that “Kamala Harris’s campaign has been officially caught red-handed using an AI fake crowd photo”.

Many claims compared two images: the first was a photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Harris’s staffer showing thousands gathered at the rally.

Our MI digital director just texted me this photo and I’m *shook* I’ve been knocking doors and participating in Michigan elections since 2004… I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced anything like this pic.twitter.com/SWjQ2h1pws — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) August 7, 2024 The more distant shot uploaded to X by a member of Harris’s staff.

The second was a zoomed-in image of the reflection on the aircraft’s engine, which posts claimed as evidence that there was no crowd.

A screenshot of a post falsely claiming photos of a Democratic campaign rally were altered using AI.

The zoom-in was from an EPA news agency photo showing Ms Harris and running mate Tim Walz emerging from the aircraft.

News organisations in attendance published dozens of stories, photos and videos showing the crowd size was consistent with the one in the image Mr Harris’s staffer posted on X.

An AFP photo showed large crowds inside and outside the hangar, as did a Reuters photo.

An Associated Press image showing the large crowd at Vice President Kamala Harris’s rally.

US broadcasters Fox and PBS also aired footage of the large crowd.

Getty Images photographer Andrew Harnik, who shot the event, said it was likely the crowd couldn’t be seen in the plane engine’s reflection because they were further apart than they appeared, the Daily Beast reported.

Professor Hany Farid, an image analysis expert from the University of California, Berkeley’s GetReal Labs, examined the photo using two models that detect patterns associated with AI.

Prof Farid wrote in a LinkedIn post that the models didn’t suggest AI was used to alter the photos.

Multiple outlets reported a large crowd at Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s rally.

Ms Harris’s Republican rival, former US president Donald Trump, also made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform that featured a screenshot of both photos.

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it,” Trump wrote.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate.

