AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Waves rolling into the shore.
Considerable scientific evidence shows the Mediterranean sea level has risen over time. Image by Lindsey Wasson/AP PHOTO

Viral ‘Roman baths’ photo does not disprove sea level rise

David Williams August 6, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

An image of Roman-style tidal baths in Malta proves sea levels haven’t risen.

OUR VERDICT

False. The image alone is not evidence of sea level increase, but considerable scientific evidence shows local and global sea levels have risen over several decades.

AAP FACTCHECK – A photo of “Roman style” baths in Malta proves the sea level hasn’t risen in hundreds or perhaps thousands of years, a viral social media post claims.

This is false. A single image cannot provide evidence that sea levels have risen or fallen, and there’s substantial scientific evidence that sea levels around Malta, and the world, have risen over several decades.

The claim appears in a Facebook post which shows an image of seaside baths and states: “Roman style tidal baths in Malta — still at sea level after thousands, or is it hundreds of years. No disastrous meters of ocean rise we were told to expect? Best ask what your children are being taught.”

The post spreading the false claim
 Evidence shows sea levels have risen over recent decades around Malta and globally. 

The post previously described the baths as “Roman”, but this was altered to say “Roman style” after fact-checkers, including Politifact, Lead Stories and USA Today, wrote that the baths are likely from the Victorian era, which roughly spanned from the early-mid 1800s to the early 1900s.

Malta’s Department of Information stated online that they were constructed in the Victorian era, and several University of Malta history experts told AAP FactCheck that the baths were not constructed in Roman times, including Charles Dalli, Simone Azzopardi and Professor Dominic Fenech.

The Facebook post’s edit has not altered its fundamental claim, which is that the photo shows the sea level, at least around Malta, has not risen since the time they were built.

Experts said the photo alone doesn’t provide evidence to confirm or deny a rise in sea level caused by climate change. However, there is considerable evidence that sea levels around Malta have risen in recent decades.

Professor Phil Woodworth, emeritus fellow at the National Oceanography Centre in the UK, pointed AAP FactCheck to a study which found the average sea level rise in the Mediterranean Sea, in which Malta is located, was about 3.6mm per year between 2000 and 2018.

He also said tide gauge records, taken from a village in the island nation’s southeast, found an average sea level increase of around 2.77mm per year since 1988.

The Mediterranean Sea.
 Extensive research reveals sea level rise is accelerating. 

Emeritus Professor John Church, of UNSW’s Climate Change Research Centre, said a large number of papers showed the global sea level has been rising at an accelerating rate.

He pointed AAP FactCheck to a 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which found the global mean sea level rose by 200mm between 1901 and 2018 (page 5).

It also found the average rise was 1.3mm per year between 1901 and 1971, increasing to 1.9mm per year between 1971 and 2006, and further increasing to 3.7mm per year between 2006 and 2018.

Even if there hadn’t been a rise in a particular location, Prof Church said this would not be out of step with the scientific consensus on climate change leading to rising seas.

He said there were a number of reasons why a particular regional location may not have an observable rise, including changing ocean currents and air pressure, and movement of the sea level floor.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.