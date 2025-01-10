AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An AI-generated video is doing the rounds on social media.
An AI-generated video is doing the rounds on social media. Image by Instagram/AAP

Viral video is not a Qld flood, but AI created from a US photo

Blair Wise January 10, 2025
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Video shows flash flooding event in Queensland.

OUR VERDICT

False. The video is fake.

AAP FACTCHECK – A viral video supposedly showing flash flooding swamping cars in Australia is a fake clip, seemingly generated from a photo taken in the US.

The clip’s underlying image matches a photo taken before Hurricane Milton made landfall in October 2024, and experts say the video was likely generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Video on an Instagram post shows a huge wave crashing into a line of traffic on a suburban street, with overlay text reading “GOONDIWINDI, QUEENSLAND” and “MACINTYRE RIVER”.

“First me cotton’s soggy, now me fkn cruiser has an inbuilt water feature,” the caption reads, along with hashtags including #farmingaustralia, #aussieag and #australianagriculture.

Instagram post sharing fake video of supposed flood wave in Queensland
 Overlaid text, along with the caption, suggests the fake video shows Queensland, Australia. 

A reverse image search reveals the clip matches a photo of cars queuing for petrol at a Costco in the lead-up to Hurricane Milton, published by Florida’s Orlando Sentinel (7 of 23) in October 2024.

The original photo was taken at an outlet at Altamonte Springs on October 7, 2024, about a kilometre west of the Little Wekiva River.

However, the Costco site is an area of minimal flood hazard, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency mapping.

Original image of Altamonte Springs Costco petrol station
 The original image of the petrol station in Florida has been published on several US news websites. 
Still from fake video supposedly showing Macintyre river flood
 In the clip, the cars can be seen in the same position as the original Florida image. 

The river didn’t break its banks until after the hurricane made landfall on October 9, which was two days after the photo was taken.

Jeannie Paterson, co-director of the Centre for AI and Digital Ethics at the University of Melbourne, explained the giveaways that the video was created by AI and not genuine.

“The wave doesn’t quite fall naturally given the body of water it [supposedly] springs from, and the cars also bob around in an uncoordinated way,” she told AAP FactCheck.

Professor Paterson also pointed out that the cream-coloured building seen behind the wave at the beginning of the clip disappears after the wave hits.

Circle around point where building is missing in fake flood video
 Several anomalies are apparent in the clip. 

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to identify fake images online – especially on social media, where we tend to just scan and swipe,” she said.

“It may not matter with trivial things. But in some instances, the disinformation can be significant, for example, manipulating information about natural disasters or the effects of crime or war.”

Prof Paterson said it’s always best for people to check two or more sources.

Computational intelligence expert Niusha Shafiabady told AAP FactCheck that despite the size of the wave in the clip, the cars move very little, which indicates the video is not authentic.

Professor Shafiabady added that AI-manipulated content is spreading fear online, and that users need to be very vigilant about the content they view.

Inconsistencies and mistakes, such as misspelt words on signs or too many fingers on a person’s hand, can indicate that images or videos have been doctored using AI tools, she explained.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.