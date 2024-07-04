AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Director General of the WHO speaking to journalists
There's no mention of bird flu in recent amendments to WHO regulations. Image by AP PHOTO

WHO countries won’t ‘arrest citizens’ opposing bird flu vaccines

David Williams July 4, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

WHO member countries have agreed to arrest people who oppose the bird flu vaccine.

OUR VERDICT

False. Recent amendments to WHO regulations make no mention of arrests over bird flu vaccines.

AAP FACTCHECK – World Health Organization member countries are planning to throw citizens who oppose bird flu vaccines behind bars, some social media users claim.

This is false. There is nothing in recent amendments to WHO regulations that says people who oppose a bird flu vaccine will be punished.

Amid outbreaks of bird flu around the world, a Facebook post claims that: “Of the 194 countries ‘WHO’ has obviously made it quite ‘clear’ that people that have a ‘RIGHT’ to ‘bodily’ autonomy are to be ARRESTED!!”

The post features a screenshot of an article by The People’s Voice, a website checked multiple times by AAP FactCheck.

The headline reads: “194 WHO countries agree to arrest citizens who oppose bird flu vaccine — media blackout”.

“194 World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to begin arresting and prosecuting citizens who speak out against the Bird Flu vaccine, as part of tough new measures designed to stomp out so-called ‘misinformation’,” the article says.

Facebook post spreading the false claim
 Baseless conspiracies are swirling around recent WHO regulation amendments. 

Beyond the headline and lead paragraph, the article says nothing more about bird flu.

It goes on to discuss recent changes to the WHO’s International Health Regulations.

These regulations provide a legal framework for countries to respond to public health events and emergencies that could cross borders, such as infectious diseases.

WHO member countries agreed on June 1 to wide-ranging amendments to the regulations, following the experience of COVID-19.

These include defining a “pandemic emergency,” committing to “solidarity and equity” to ensure medical products reach those who need them most, and creating national authorities to help countries implement the regulations.

But the amendments do not mention “bird flu” or arresting people who opposed vaccines at all.

A photo of a bird flu quarantine area sign in Victoria.
 Despite outbreaks in Australia and elsewhere, the WHO regulations don’t mention “bird flu” at all. 

Professor Sir Ashley Bloomfield, co-chair of the working group on amendments to the regulations, says claims in the Facebook post and the People’s Voice article are false.

“There is nothing regarding mandating vaccines or punishing those who don’t get vaccinated,” Prof Bloomfield told AAP FactCheck

“And countries’ sovereignty is not compromised, which is supported by the fact that the amendments to the [regulations] were written by and agreed to by countries and adopted by consensus.”

The claim has also been debunked by Reuters Fact Check.

The Verdict

The claim that WHO member countries have agreed to arrest people who oppose the bird flu vaccine is false.

WHO member states have agreed on new health regulations, but they do not mention “bird flu”, a “bird flu vaccine” or arresting people.

False — The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.