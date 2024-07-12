AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
British PM Keir Starmer stands outside No.10 Downing Street
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside No 10 Downing Street after his recent election success. Image by EPA PHOTO

Work history claim about UK Labour PM Keir Starmer is nonsense

William Summers July 12, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has only ever worked for the unions or the Labour party.

OUR VERDICT

False. Mr Starmer was a lawyer and public prosecutor before entering politics.

AAP FACTCHECK – A former NSW election candidate claims UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer “has never had a real job” and only ever worked for trade unions or the British Labour party before becoming an MP. 

This is false. Before entering frontline politics, Mr Starmer was a human rights lawyer and public prosecutor for about 25 years. 

The claim was made in a UK election discussion panel hosted by Joel Jammal, a conservative activist who has published false and misleading information previously.

Jeggrey Grimshaw in Facebook reel
 A Facebook reel contains a clip of Jeffrey Grimshaw making the claim about Sir Keir Starmer.  

The person making the claim was panellist Jeff Grimshaw, a 2023 NSW state election candidate for the Liberal Democrats, since renamed the Libertarians Party

Mr Grimshaw claimed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his UK Labour counterpart were similar because neither had ever had “a real job”.

“People like Starmer and Albo, from a very young age, have been so closeted. They’ve never had a real job,” Mr Grimshaw says in the video (2 hours 5 minutes 6 seconds).

“They’ve always worked, you know, in either union positions or staffing positions within the Labor party. 

“Same with Starmer.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
 British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been compared to Australian PM Anthony Albanese. 

The discussion was live-streamed on YouTube on July 5 as the count for the UK General Election count was under way. 

A clip of the discussion was later posted to Facebook

Mr Starmer has served as the member of parliament (MP) for the London constituency of Holborn and St Pancras since May 2015

Before becoming an MP, he was a barrister from 1987 until being appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2008, during which role he oversaw prosecutions in numerous high-profile crimes

In February 2010, Mr Starmer announced the prosecution of three Labour MPs and one Conservative MP accused of fraudulently claiming parliamentary expenses, all four of whom were found guilty. 

The DPP heads the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), an independent government-funded body that decides which criminal cases in England and Wales should be prosecuted. 

He left the role on November 1, 2013

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.