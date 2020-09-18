FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Fake UN document used to spread false ‘new world order’ goals

By AAP FactCheck

September 18, 2020

2020-09-18 14:14:05

The Statement

A Facebook post circulating on New Zealand social media accounts repeats refuted rumours of a secret United Nations agenda to create a  “new world order”.

The post includes an image purporting to be an official UN agenda that outlines plans to create a one-world government presiding over a populace of civilians microchipped for tracking purposes.

Headed “NEW WORLD ORDER: UN Agenda 21/2030 Mission Goals”, the agenda also includes “the end of the family unit” and “government raised children”, both of which are circled in the Facebook post.

The September 9 post features a caption reading “Do u Adern n Labour Supporters [sic] agree to this? Seriously?” and had been shared more than 150 times at the time of writing.

A Facebook post including false claims of a secret UN agenda
 A Facebook post featuring the fake UN agenda goals 

The Analysis

The New World Order document featured in the Facebook post outlines 23 different mission goals attributed to the UN, however the document was not drafted by the UN nor do the goals align with the agendas it references.

UN Agenda 21 refers to a non-binding resolution agreed to at the UN’s 1992 Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. The resolution aims for nations to take a holistic approach to social, economic and environmental change, proposes possible solutions for global problems and aims to empower previously disenfranchised groups.

However since its inception, Agenda 21’s 31 goals for sustainable development have been targeted by conspiracists.

A 2014 report from the Southern Poverty Law Centre, a US-based civil rights group with a background in monitoring extremism, outlines how conspiracy theories have surrounded Agenda 21 for years.

“Agenda 21 has been transformed in much of the American public mind into a secret plot to impose a totalitarian world government, a nefarious effort to crush freedom in the name of environmentalism,” the report says.

The document shown in the Facebook post also includes 2030 in the headline – likely a reference to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The 2030 Agenda is a list of economic and social goals including ending all poverty, ending world hunger and achieving global gender equality.

In an email to AAP FactCheck, a UN spokeswoman said the document included in the Facebook post was “not a genuine UN document”.

Variations of the post have been circulating social media globally for months. This version of the post, with some areas circled, is the same false image previously debunked by a number of factchecking outlets – see here, here and here.

Although there are superficial elements of the post’s claims mentioned in the two relevant documents, the mission goals listed are not part of either Agenda 21 nor 2030 Agenda.

For example, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development does suggest promoting the research and distribution of vaccines but does not include the goal of mandatory vaccination of the population.

The UN also makes the point that Agenda 21 and the 2030 Agenda are not legally binding.

UN Headquarters in session
 False claims the UN has a secret agenda to create a new world order are circulating social media. 

The Verdict

AAP FactCheck has determined the agenda items listed in the facebook image are not UN goals as part of Agenda 21 nor the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as claimed.

Most of the significant terms in the post – such as establishing a new world order or cashless currency – do not appear in any of the above UN agendas, and the UN has stated the document is false.

False – The primary claim(s) of the content are factually inaccurate

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Fake Daniel Andrews quote wrongly loses satire label

The premier did not say that it was selfish and stupid to keep "insisting on human rights" during the pandemic.

FactCheck Social Media

Fake UN document used to spread false 'new world order' goals

The purported UN agenda, widely shared on social media, hails "the end of the family unit" and "government raised children".

FactCheck Social Media

Victoria's police force has not been privatised

A Facebook post claims Victoria Police has been privatised under global NGOs.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 nasal swabs do not harm the brain, doctors say

Does the COVID-19 nasal swab test damage the blood-brain barrier?

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 testing kits were not being exported in 2018, says World Bank

A Facebook post claims the World Bank was distributing COVID-19 test kits around the world in 2018, two years before the pandemic was declared.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Tourism, lockdown key to deep New Zealand recession

Does New Zealand's reliance on international tourism and its more stringent lockdown explain why its economy entered a deeper recession than Australia's in the second quarter?

FactCheck News Media

Lockdown critic says COVID-19 is only slightly worse than the flu

Is the fatality rate for COVID-19 only marginally worse than the seasonal flu?

FactCheck News Media

Drink driving fatalities were halved by RBT in NZ, but it took more than three years

NZ National Party MP Nick Smith supports random roadside testing of drivers for drugs and alcohol, but his memory of the impact of RBT on road fatalities was faulty.

FactCheck News Media

Just how effective are COVID-19 tests conducted in NZ's managed isolation?

Do the COVID-19 tests conducted in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities have a 30 per cent false negative rate?

FactCheck News Media

NZ military powers under COVID-19 are not equivalent to police

Have soldiers been given the same powers of a police constable?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.