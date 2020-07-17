Flu vaccine did not kill 50 million during the 1918 Spanish Flu

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

Flu vaccine did not kill 50 million during the 1918 Spanish Flu

By AAP FactCheck

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 17:35:09

The Statement

As the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine continues, a Facebook post highlights a pandemic more than a century ago to warn of the ill effects of vaccines.

The post features an image of a giant glowing syringe above rows of hospital beds and reads, “The 1918 Spanish Flu did not kill 50,000,000 people! Vaccines that the govt forced them to take did and they are repeating the same pattern now.” It ends with the claim, “50 million dead from 1918 flu vaccine”.

The July 12 post has attracted more than 17,000 views and more than 300 shares.

A Facebook post from July 12, 2020
 A Facebook post highlights the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic to warn of the ill effects of vaccines. 

The Analysis

The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 was the most severe pandemic in recent history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With “genes of avian origin”, the virus infected an estimated 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population and killed around 50 million people.

Mortality from the pandemic was high in children under five and people aged between 20-40 and 65 and older. Efforts to control the spread were limited to isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limitations of public gatherings.

In 1918, Smallpox, Rabies, Typhoid, Cholera and Plague were the only vaccine-preventable diseases, according to a CDC report (see table 1).  Influenza was first established as being caused by a virus in the 1930s and the first flu vaccine was developed in the 1940s in the US.

Dr Peter Hubbins, a medical historian and expert on the history of the Spanish Flu in Australia, said there were several vaccines created in Australia and overseas to protect against the Spanish Flu using bacteria drawn from the lungs of people infected.

“The fundamental problem with all 1918-19 vaccines is that they were developed against bacteria. Therefore the vaccines were technically created against the ‘wrong’ organism and theoretically had no protective value,” he told AAP FactCheck in an email.

Dr Hubbins said many victims also suffered from secondary bacterial infections and it was possible bacterial-based vaccines potentially reduced the severity and mortality of the Spanish Flu among those who were vaccinated.

“Vaccines in those days were rather crude and people may have felt unwell after receiving them, but it is completely wrong to suggest that there would have been 50 million deaths worldwide due to their use,” he said.

Variations of the post have been in circulation since at least 2009 and have previously been debunked here and here.

A doctor holds a vial of an experimental vaccine.
 The flu vaccine was developed in the 1940s, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the claims in the Facebook post to be false. There is no evidence to support the claim a flu vaccine killed 50 million people during the 1918 Spanish Flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first influenza vaccine was developed in the 1940s.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Flu vaccine did not kill 50 million during the 1918 Spanish Flu

As the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine continues, a Facebook post highlights the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic to warn of the ill effects of vaccines.

FactCheck Social Media

Coronavirus does not just equal the common cold

A widely-shared Facebook post features a medical text from 1989 and claims that coronaviruses equal the common cold.

FactCheck Social Media

'Microwave sickness' has not just been added to the dictionary

A social media post claims the term 'microwave sickness' has recently been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

FactCheck Social Media

Misleading claim about COVID Commission ignores why the advisory body was set up

The body set up by the Prime Minister to advise on economic and social impacts of COVID-19 has been targeted in a Facebook post that claims none of the committee's members have medical credentials.

FactCheck Social Media

The name "COVID-19" has nothing to do with sheep, Latin or surrendering

A Facebook post makes several claims about the etymology of COVID-19 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold across the globe.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

virus diseases

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.