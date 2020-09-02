Discover Australian Associated Press

FactCheck Social Media

Gates, Fauci, WHO and CDC haven’t been charged with war crimes

By AAP FactCheck

September 2, 2020

2020-09-02 17:23:17

The Statement

An Instagram post claims Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci, among others, appeared before a human rights tribunal on charges of “war crimes”.

The August 29 post features a photo of a “Notice of Hearing” document from “The Human Rights Tribunal International” and includes a certified copy stamp and a case number.

The post claims the case was brought by the “Government of The United States of America” against “Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci, Christine Grady, Tedros Adhanom, National Governors Association, CDC, WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”. It lists under “Grounds for International Complaint alleged charges of “war crimes with intent to commit mass genocide”. The hearing is listed for “1:00 P.M. (UTC-6) on the 79th Day in the Year of Yahweh 6022. (Friday, June 5, 2020)”.

The post’s caption also claims, “Here is something never seen before until now!”.

A Facebook post
 An Instagram post claims Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci among others faced “war crimes” charges. 

The Analysis

The post’s purported document falsely claims that Bill Gates, Dr Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization and CDC, among others, have faced a human rights tribunal for war crimes. There is no evidence “The Human Rights Tribunal International” exists.

The document features the letterhead, “The Human Rights Tribunal International”, however there is no such tribunal in the US. A list of United Nations bodies involved in human rights promotion and protection also shows no listing for the purported tribunal.

War crimes are heard in the International Criminal Court, however, the United States is not a member of the court.

The hearing date on the document is for the “79th Day in the Year of Yahweh 6022” and, in brackets, Friday, June 5,  2020. An online search showed no reports of a hearing on that date against the people and organisations named in the post.

At the bottom of the document are links to two websites, the first link redirects to Reign of the Heavens. The website is listed as “not secure” and under a page titled, “History of the Human Rights Tribunal”, it states “the present Human Rights Tribunal started within the Reign of the Heavens before it was placed in trust”.

At the bottom of the webpage it links to a separate document with the letterhead, “The Government of The United States of America” and “General Post Master Council”. The document is dated May 2, 2014 and states the General Post Master Council and the courts of the Government of The United States of America “acknowledge the obligations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights“. A search of pages on US government websites showed no results for “General Post Master Council”.

Similar versions of the post have been debunked here, here and here.

Dr Anthony Fauci
 Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the claims in the Instagram post to be false. The people and organisations named in the post have not been brought before “The Human Rights Tribunal International” to face war crimes. There is no evidence that the tribunal exists.

False – The primary claims within the post are inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles.

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

