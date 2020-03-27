Ibuprofen and COVID-19 ‘link’ infects social media

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

Ibuprofen and COVID-19 ‘link’ infects social media

By AAP FactCheck

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 17:21:48

The Statement

A social media post claims to be passing on information someone received from “a doctor in the family” about a purported link between the pain reliever ibuprofen and deaths from COVID-19.

A UK-based Facebook user states in a post, “I have a doctor in the family who has been given information from Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19 and vast majority of people who died of it, had ibuprofen so if you have symptoms, take Paracetamol only!!! Looks like the virus thrives on ibuprofen so don’t do it and tell everyone you can!!!”

The March 16 post has been shared more than 15,000 times and viewed more than 1.4 million times.

A Facebook post from March 16, 2020
 A Facebook post claims that there is a link between the pain reliever ibuprofen and COVID-19 deaths. 

The Analysis

Ibuprofen, also sold under brand names such as Nurofen and Advil, is one of the world’s most commonly used pain medications. It belongs to a class of medicines known as NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory products.

On March 14, French Health Minister Olivier Véran issued a warning on Twitter on March 14 that “Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, cortisone, …) could be a factor in worsening the infection,” advice which “left many medical experts scratching their heads,” according to The New York Times.

A letter published on March 11 in the medical journal The Lancet has generated much discussion after its authors argued that there is a possibility ACE  (Angiotensin-converting-enzyme) inhibitors – a class of medication often used to control blood pressure – could be linked to COVID-19 mortality rates. The letter explains that human coronaviruses bind to their target cells through an enzyme called ACE2, which can be increased by use of ACE inhibitors and by use of ibuprofen. However, the letter states several times that it is only a hypothesis. This  point is reinforced by The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners in an article titled, “Ibuprofen and COVID-19: What GPs need to know”.

The post mentions “Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19”. A WhatsApp audio message that has circulated widely on social media features a female voice, speaking German, claiming a friend who is a doctor at the university hospital in Vienna, warned her that most patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 had taken ibuprofen before they came to hospital, according to a report.

The Medical University of Vienna was later linked to the claimed COVID-19 laboratory study and issued a statement that the information is “fake news that has no connection with the MedUni Vienna”.

The World Health Organization tweeted on March 18 that people can continue to use ibuprofen and they were “not aware of reports of any negative effects.”

Brufen, ibuprofen, anti-inflammatory drugs
 The World Health Organization tweeted on March 18 that people can continue to use ibuprofen. 

British firm Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of Nurofen, said on its website that ibuprofen “is a well-established medicine that has been used safely as a self-care fever and pain reducer, including in viral illnesses, for more than 30 years”.

The company concurs with WHO that “based on all available information, there is currently no proven scientific evidence linking over-the-counter use of ibuprofen to the aggravation of COVID-19”.

The Food and Drug Administration in the US also released a statement saying that there is no evidence the two are connected: “At this time, FDA is not aware of scientific evidence connecting the use of (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) NSAIDs, like ibuprofen, with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.” The FDA is investigating the issue further.

Professor Parastou Donyai and Director of Pharmacy Practice at Britain’s University of Reading told the BBC that, “there are many studies that suggest ibuprofen use during a respiratory infection can result in worsening of the disease or other complications.”  However, she added, “I have not seen any scientific evidence that clearly shows a totally healthy 25-year-old taking ibuprofen for symptoms of COVID-19 is putting themselves at additional risk of complications.”

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Health told AAP Factcheck in a statement: “The rumour that ibuprofen will aggravate COVID-19 symptoms is based on a theoretical concern, not actual clinical observation.”

The ministry’s MedSafe data sheet on ibuprofen contains a lengthy list of warnings on proper usage. It also states that NSAIDs are not recommended for people with many medical conditions or on blood thinners.

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP Factcheck found the post to be false. There is no firm link established between ibuprofen usage and worsening cases of COVID-19. The World Health Organization, the Food and Drug Administration in the US and British firm Reckitt Benckiser all state there is no proven medical evidence to support the post’s claim that “this virus thrives on ibuprofen”. However, a variety of medical professionals recommend care when taking ibuprofen and being aware of known side effects.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Post claiming to show a US-developed COVID-19 vaccine fails the truth test

A Facebook post claiming to show a photo of a new vaccine for COVID-19 is spreading false hope as the economic, social and health impacts of the coronavirus deepen around the world.

FactCheck Social Media

Ibuprofen and COVID-19 'link' infects social media

A social media post claims that there is a link between the pain reliever ibuprofen and COVID-19 deaths.

FactCheck Social Media

False claims of goods being shipped to China damage Melbourne companies

Claims that a Melbourne based e-commerce business and freight company are sending essential goods to China in a time of national crisis have gone viral on Facebook and had a real-life impact.

FactCheck Social Media

Italy's COVID-19 situation is dire but a photo of coffins is not from the coronavirus pandemic

Italy is highlighted in a social media post to emphasise the importance of staying home during coronavirus by using a photo of multiple coffins to reinforce the message.

FactCheck Social Media

CEOs did not leave their jobs in anticipation of COVID-19

There is a conspiracy theory doing the social media circuit that a group of CEOs left their positions ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

Party-goers have been snapped at a Brisbane home and individuals crowded outside a Gold Coast eatery as officials demand people stay at home.

sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.