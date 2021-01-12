FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Inspirational quote on starting over isn’t from C S Lewis

By AAP FactCheck

January 12, 2021

2021-01-12 15:47:34

The Statement

A meme, shared to Facebook by a user in Australia, includes a purported motivational quote from the late British author and theologian C S Lewis.

The meme text, which appears over a cartoon of a top hat-wearing figure and a rabbit staring into the distance, says: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

At the time of writing, the December 24 post had attracted more than 12,000 shares and more than 1.1 million views. A November 25 post featuring the same meme has been shared more than 24,000 times.

A Facebook post
 A purported C S Lewis quote about starting over is similar to one from a book by James Sherman. 

The Analysis

While C S Lewis is well-known for his books and theological writings, the quote shared on Facebook is one of many misleadingly attributed to the writer that have gone viral, according to experts.

Lewis (1898-1963), was a British author and academic best known for the classic children’s books, The Chronicles of Narnia series.

Regarding the Facebook post, Steven Elmore, president of the C.S. Lewis Foundation, told AAP FactCheck in an email that the quote “is not one I’ve ever encountered by Lewis”.

William O’Flaherty is the author of a book The Misquotable C.S. Lewis, which explores the phenomenon of inaccurate Lewis quotes. Much of the research for his book is featured on his website, including a look at the quote shared in the post.

“(I did) search various word combinations from the version falsely attributed to Lewis to confirm the words are not in any of the published works by him,” he wrote.

The website Quote Investigator also featured a post on the quote’s possible origins – and found no link to C S Lewis. Its analysis found the quote appeared to be based on similar wording in a 1982 book by author James Sherman called Rejection.

“You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand new ending,” a quote from the book reads.

Sherman published a series of motivational and self-help works in the 1980s and early 1990s with titles such as Stop Procrastinating: Get to Work, Farewell to Fear and How to Overcome a Bad Back.

Jedidiah Evans, an associate lecturer in writing studies at the University of Sydney, agreed the quote was not by Lewis, adding that it didn’t match up with the author’s thinking as captured in other writings.

“This doesn’t sound like Lewis to me,” he told AAP FactCheck in an email.

Dr Evans compared the quote to a passage by Lewis in his 1952 book, Mere Christianity: “We all want progress. But progress means getting nearer to the place where you want to be. And if you have taken a wrong turning, then to go forward does not get you any nearer. If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man.”

Dr Evans said the passage showed Lewis “in gentle opposition” to the quote in the meme, suggesting that “going back is perhaps precisely what we ought to be doing, if we’re on the wrong path”.

Mr Elmore, from the C.S. Lewis Foundation, also cited the same book, telling AAP FactCheck: “My guess is that it is someone else’s paraphrase of Lewis’s quote from Mere Christianity.”

As to why C S Lewis is frequently misattributed, O’Flaherty said it’s likely the famous author is credited because “people want a highly recognisable individual associated with something they enjoy or already agree with. It adds ‘weight’ to the expression”.

He said another reason could be due to “an honest blunder”, adding: “Someone reads something referenced in a book and checks the footnote, but notices the name either before or after it without realising the error.”

The purported quote has also been debunked here, while AAP FactCheck has previously investigated other quotes misattributed to Lewis.

A woman stands on rocks on top of a mountain.
A purported C S Lewis quote about starting over is similar to one in a book by James Sherman. 

The Verdict

Several experts on C S Lewis and his writings told AAP FactCheck there was no evidence that the post’s quote is from the British author. Similar wording does appear, however, in a 1982 book by James Sherman.

False – Content that has no basis in fact.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. If you would like to support our independent, fact-based journalism, you can make a contribution to AAP here.

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Misleading post sows doubt on safety of Moderna vaccine trial

The majority of adverse reactions in recipients were mild, and many were deemed unrelated to the COVID-19 treatment.

FactCheck Social Media

Black garlic cancer-prevention claim has only a whiff of truth

Breath-defying garlic is often touted for its protective powers - but could this fermented version be a wonder cure?

FactCheck Social Media

Inspirational quote on starting over isn't from C S Lewis

The author of the Narnia Chronicles has once again fallen victim to misattribution in a meme.

FactCheck Social Media

No, the ABC didn't predict New York would be underwater by 2015

Facebook posts confuse Australia's public broadcaster with its near-namesake in the US.

FactCheck Social Media

Fake article's COVID-19 vaccine 'penis injection' advice is a big flop

An image of a purported CNN story includes the unlikely tip for administering the vaccinations.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Are Australia's forests being cleared at an increasing rate?

One high-profile academic and broadcaster claims the country is on track to lose millions of hectares of trees.

FactCheck News Media

Has Australia cut its greenhouse emissions faster than New Zealand?

New Zealand's clean, green credentials have been questioned by an Australian commentator.

FactCheck News Media

Does making an electric car use twice the emissions of a standard model?

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has questioned the green credentials of batter-powered vehicles.

FactCheck News Media

Has the Great Barrier Reef's health barely changed since the 1980s?

Controversial marine physicist Dr Peter Ridd claims the reef is "fine" and environmental concerns are overblown.

FactCheck News Media

Evidence on NZ's carbon emissions far from clear

Have New Zealand's carbon emissions increased over the past three years under the Labour-led government?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.