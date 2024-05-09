AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Callum and Jake Robinson and their parents.
Brothers Jake Robinson (right) and brother Callum (2nd from left) with their parents. Image by HANDOUT/SUPPLIED
  • crime, law and justice

Australia joins probe into murder of surfing brothers

Tess Ikonomou and Kat Wong
May 9, 2024

Australian Federal Police are working with Mexican authorities to bring justice for two murdered brothers killed during a surfing trip.

Originally from Perth, Callum Robinson, 33, and his brother Jake, 30, were travelling with their American friend Carter Rhoad, 30, in the Mexican state of Baja California when they failed to check into their accommodation.

A few days later police arrived at their last known whereabouts and found a campsite covered in blood.

The three bodies were discovered in a well, with bullet wounds to the head.

Debra and Martin Robinson
 Debra and Martin Robinson said the world would be a darker place without their sons. Image by AP PHOTO 

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia’s embassy in Mexico would continue to work with federal police and local authorities. 

“I am heartbroken for Jake and Callum’s parents and am thinking of them at this incredibly difficult time,” she told AAP.

Parents of the slain Australians, Debra and Martin Robinson, said the world had since become a darker place and were preparing to bring home the bodies of their sons.

Mexican prosecutors have identified three suspects – two were caught with methamphetamine and one had one of the victim’s phones – but it’s believed more people may have been involved.

A criminal charge of forced disappearance, equivalent to kidnapping, was laid against one of the trio on Saturday.

The man, Jesus Gerardo, has a criminal record of drug dealing, vehicle theft and domestic violence.

The AFP has a presence in Mexico and is liaising with local authorities.

