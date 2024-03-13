AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Virginia-class USS North Carolina docked in Rockingham, near Perth.
Washington is poised to sell Canberra at least three Virginia-class nuclear submarines. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia optimistic after US sub production concerns

Dominic Giannini March 13, 2024

Australia has doubled down on its support for the United States and the plan to acquire US-built nuclear submarines after concerns a dwindling production rate could jeopardise the superpower’s defences.

A Virginia-class submarine has been cut from the 2025 proposed US defence budget.

America is set to sell Australia at least three, and possibly five, second-hand Virginia-class subs in the early 2030s, raising concerns that cuts to its production could hamper Canberra’s planned acquisition.

But Australia, Britain and America remained committed to the AUKUS pact under which they would be delivered, Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles (file)
 Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia remains committed to AUKUS. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS 

“All three AUKUS partners are working at pace to integrate our industrial bases and to realise this historic initiative between our countries,” he said. 

US President Joe Biden’s budget request for 2025 also includes US$11 billion for additional investment over the next five years for the domestic submarine industry.

Australia will also contribute $3 billion to the US submarine industry to help increase production rates.

Australia was completely dependent on Washington to acquire the submarine and America would always back their own navy if there was a shortage in production, former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

“The reality is the Americans are not going to make their submarine deficit worse than it is already by giving or selling submarines to Australia and the AUKUS legislation actually sets that up,” he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“We are bobbing along as a cork in the maelstrom of American politics.

“The reality is, unless the Americans are able to dramatically change the pace at which they’re producing submarines, and there’s no reason to believe they will be able to do so, we will not ever get the submarines that were promised.”

Malcolm Turnbull at the National Press Club (file)
 Former prime minster Malcolm Turnbull says Australia may never get the submarines it was promised. Image by Hilary Wardhaugh/AAP PHOTOS 

Virginia-class submarines supposed to be delivered this year in America were running an average of more than 30 months late, US defence under secretary comptroller and chief financial officer Michael McCord said. 

There are more than a dozen on order that remain in production.

“We’ve already had some beginnings of submarine industrial base investments … It was a priority in last year’s budget, which, again, we don’t have that money yet, so that’s a problem,” Mr McCord said.

Spending money to prop up industry rather than spending it on another submarine was a smarter investment, he added as America pushed to boost the production rate to two submarines a year.

“We thought that going a different direction was our best move in that,” Mr McCord said.

Rank and file Labor members have come out against the AUKUS agreement, questioning why Australia would send billions of dollars to prop up the US production line. 

Labor Against War branded the US budget cut to the Virginia-class a “potential lethal blow to AUKUS”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.