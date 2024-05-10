AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bellamy
Veteran Melbourne mentor Craig Bellamy will coach the Storm for at least another season. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Boost for Melbourne Storm as Bellamy stays on as coach

Melissa Woods May 10, 2024

Craig Bellamy will continue as Melbourne coach for a 23rd year in 2025, deciding against moving into a new role at the NRL club or retirement.

Bellamy, 64, signed a five-year contract with the Storm in 2022 that allows him to decide each year whether he will continue in the head coach position or transition into a coaching director role.

With Melbourne currently in second spot on the NRL ladder, he announced on Friday he had decided to stay on next year.

He took on the senior coaching role with the Storm in 2003, leading the team to a semi-final in his first year.

Since then the Storm have played in 20 finals series, winning the grand final on five occasions and the minor premiership seven times.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.