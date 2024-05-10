AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese has announced $250 million to upgrade the AIS.
Anthony Albanese has announced $250 million in funding to upgrade the Australian Institute of Sport. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Decrepit sport institute scores Olympics overhaul

Jacob Shteyman May 10, 2024

Australia’s crumbling centre of sporting excellence will be given a long-needed $250 million facelift to prepare the nation’s top athletes for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra has been thrown the funding lifeline to build housing for athletes, an indoor training facility and a high-performance training and testing centre.

The package will “rescue” the neglected facility, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he unveiled the package ahead of Tuesday’s federal budget.

“This facility has been allowed to decay and not be as good as it should be,” he told reporters on Friday. 

“By making this announcement today, we position ourselves to be in a really positive frame in the lead-up to 2032, when we will host for the third time the Olympics that will be so important in Brisbane.”

The funding comes as part of the government’s response to an independent review into the state of the AIS.

A further $10 million will be set aside to develop a precinct masterplan to ensure the Bruce site is fit for purpose.

The funding will be made available in the budget while a detailed plan for the site’s redevelopment is finalised.

Sports Minister Anika Wells said investment was needed now as it takes up to eight years to prepare an athlete for the highest level of competition.

“When it was first built, the AIS was so successful in preparing our medal winning athletes that it was replicated by sporting nations around the world and became the benchmark for achieving athletic success,” she said.

Acting ACT chief minister Yvette Berry said it was a great day for Canberra as the overhaul would create local jobs and recognise the city’s role as the national capital.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.