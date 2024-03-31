AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stained glass depicting the crucifixion in a church.
People of Christian faith across Australia are celebrating the resurrection of Christ on Sunday. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • easter

Easter is reminder of importance of forgiveness: PM

AAP March 31, 2024

Easter is a reminder of the importance of forgiveness and kindness, the prime minister said in his Easter message.

Christians, including Catholics, Anglicans and others, across the country are on Sunday marking the resurrection of Jesus, in line with biblical teachings.

“Celebrations and services across the country remind us of the importance of forgiveness, grace and kindness to those in need,” Anthony Albanese said.

“Qualities that are so much a part of the compassion and virtue of this, the greatest country on earth.”

Mr Albanese thanked those working over the long weekend.

“Thank you for what you do,” he said.

He also called for drivers to be careful on the roads.

On Good Friday federal opposition leader Peter Dutton released his Easter message, saying that whether one was Christian or not, Easter was a time for rest and reflection.

“At Easter, may we remember the importance of the Christian faith to so many Australians, especially its messages of hope, renewal and new life,” he said.

“This Easter, may we again reflect on how lucky we are to live in the greatest country in the world.”

