AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
McCarthy
Former GWS and Fremantle player Cam McCarthy has died at the age of 29. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Ex-AFL player Cam McCarthy found dead, aged 29

Steve Larkin May 10, 2024

Former Fremantle and GWS forward Cam McCarthy has died, aged 29.

McCarthy, who played in the AFL from 2014-2020, was found dead at Lake Coogee in Perth on Thursday evening.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious,” WA Police said in a statement, adding a coronial report will be prepared.

The West Australian-born footballer was drafted by GWS with pick No.14 at the 2013 national draft.

He played 21 games for the Giants before leaving the Sydney club at the end of the 2015 season, citing mental health issues and homesickness.

After failing to engineer a trade to Fremantle for the 2016 season, McCarthy stood out of AFL football before being picked up by the Dockers.

The talented forward played 49 games for Fremantle in four seasons from 2017 before being delisted at the end of the 2020 season.

During his last season in the AFL system, McCarthy was diagnosed with epilepsy after collapsing at training.

Overall, the talented forward played 70 AFL games and kicked 99 goals.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.