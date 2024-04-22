First memorials for Bondi victims, paddle-out planned

The family of an architect killed in the Bondi stabbing massacre say they have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity as they prepare to lay her to rest.

Jade Young, 47, was one of six people stabbed to death by a 40-year-old Queensland man on April 13 in a shopping centre attack that has rattled communities across Sydney.

Ten days on from the tragedy, which has also ignited a battle between authorities and billionaire Elon Musk, friends and family of Ms Young are due to gather on Tuesday for a memorial service in Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

The service at the gardens’ architectural centrepiece – the Calyx – will be streamed for those outside the venue, where a condolence book will also be available.

In a fundraising page online, the family said they had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of grief and were thankful for all the support received following the attack at Westfield Bondi Junction.

More than $210,000 has been donated to the page dedicated to supporting Ms Young’s husband and two daughters.

“Ensuring the financial security of the girls as they face a future without their mother is the family’s priority and they’ve been overwhelmed by people’s generosity,” Adam McLaughlin said.

A mass of floral tributes to the victims of the Bondi Junction stabbing. Image by AP PHOTO

Victims of the attack will also be commemorated in the waters off Bondi Beach at dawn on Tuesday.

The community paddle-out will be supported by local sporting organisations including Bronte Surf Club, where Ms Young was a member.

First responders and survivors will be acknowledged in a service on the beach immediately afterwards.

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old security guard killed during his first shift, will be laid to rest on Friday at a mosque in Marsden Park, in Sydney’s northwest.

The services for Australia’s worst mass killing in years follow a candlelight vigil at Bondi Beach at dusk on Sunday attended by hundreds of mourners.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos said the harrowing week since the terrifying half-hour stabbing rampage left hearts heavy with grief and souls burdened by sorrow.

We grieve together as a community and as a country. pic.twitter.com/Vo1Q9AThu0 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 21, 2024

“We are all in mourning … but let me say this – our spirit must not and will not be diminished,” she said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the vigil offered a chance to grieve for the victims, while those left behind could begin coming to terms with the hole left in their lives where their loved ones should be.

Five people wounded in the attack remained in hospital on Sunday evening, but a nine-month-old baby was discharged after initially being in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, leading politicians on Monday pounced on comments from X chief executive Elon Musk, with one labelling him an “egotistical billionaire” as they criticised graphic content circulating on social media platforms.

Mr Musk branded the eSafety commissioner the “Australian censorship commissar” after her office ordered graphic content of the Bondi massacre to be removed from the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Global take-down orders were outside of her powers, violated the principle of an open internet and threatened free speech, the company said.

The shopping centre has re-opened for trade after a day of community reflection on Thursday.

Six people were killed in the tragedy: Ms Young, Mr Tahir, Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Yixuan Cheng, 27.

A temporary floral tribute remains in place at nearby Oxford St Mall.

A formal memorial service will be held at a later date, with plans for a permanent memorial to honour the victims.