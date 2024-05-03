AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Property auction
Australia's housing market is "far from healthy", a government-appointed council has warned. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • housing and urban planning

Housing crisis set to intensify in ‘unhealthy’ market

Kat Wong May 3, 2024

Housing has become more expensive for all Australians no matter where they live or how much they earn.

And a government-appointed council says it will only get worse, with the Commonwealth expected to fall short of its housing target by hundreds of thousands of homes.

The independent National Housing Supply and Affordability Council will launch its inaugural report on Friday, which paints a dire portrait of Australia’s housing system.

For lease sign
 Housing insecurity has surged with rental vacancy rates hitting all-time lows. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

It shows housing affordability worsened in 2023 from already challenging levels and could deteriorate further thanks to three consecutive years of significant housing shortfalls.

By the 2028/29 financial year, Australia will still be 39,000 dwellings short, the report predicts.

With rents far outpacing wage growth and rental vacancy rates hitting all-time lows, housing insecurity and homelessness has surged.

Nearly 170,000 households are on public housing wait lists and 122,000 people are experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, only 13 per cent of homes sold in 2022-23 were affordable for a household earning the median income.

Low-income earners, young people, those with disabilities, First Nations Australians and people fleeing domestic and family violence have been hit hardest.

Australia’s housing market is “far from healthy”, the council’s chair Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz wrote in the report’s foreword.

“An unhealthy market has periods of rampant price growth, is unable to produce enough supply to meet demand, is overly reliant on an unsupported private market to address most of Australia’s shelter needs, creates scarcity and cannot match the rich expanse of demand with a breadth of housing choice,” she said.

“The problems in our housing market are deep seated and there is no easy fix.”

While insufficient supply is a fundamental driver of Australia’s housing issues, Ms Lloyd-Hurwitz says they are exacerbated by rising interest rates, skills shortages in the construction industry, builder insolvencies and the resumption of migration.

In August, the federal and state governments committed to building 1.2 million well-located homes over five years with demand projected to grow by 871,000 by the end of this period.

Though the report deemed the plan “suitably ambitious”, it warns the government will fall short of its target by roughly 250,000 dwellings and needs to implement measures that boost supply further.

Housing construction
 Insufficient supply is a fundamental driver of the housing crisis, the report warns. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Housing Minister Julie Collins will launch the report on Friday.

“This report lays bare the challenges in Australia’s housing system,” she is expected to say.

“(It) also provides us all with an opportunity to change our housing system, to change direction.”

The council recommends governments focus on 10 areas including investing in social housing, reducing homelessness, improving the rental market, bolstering planning systems and ensuring the tax system supports supply.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.