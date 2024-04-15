AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese says he has heard Israel's call, adding Australia has already taken strong action. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Israel calls on Australia to impose ‘extreme measures’

Tess Ikonomou April 15, 2024

Australia and the broader international community has been urged to take “extreme measures” against Iran over its attack on Israel.

Chris Cantor, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Australia, said the federal government should designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a state sponsor of terrorism. 

Sanctions as part of “extreme measures” should also be placed on the regime, he added.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday, in what the Israeli diplomat described as an “unprecedented event”.

Some of the 300-plus Iran weapons were fired from Syria, and Lebanon, and almost all of them were shot down.

Iran said the attack was in response to Israel’s strike on its consulate in Syria.

In coming days, it’s expected Israeli diplomats and officials will discuss the attack with Australian counterparts.

G7 leaders condemned Iran’s attack against Israel and reaffirmed their commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “think very carefully and strategically” about his government’s response.

The US has also told Israel it will not participate in any retaliatory strikes against Iran and world leaders are calling for restraint, fearing further escalation.

One of the armed drones.
 Iran launched a barrage of armed drones at Israel on Saturday – almost all were shot down. Image by EPA PHOTO 

Mr Cantor said Israel reserved the right to defend itself.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack.

“This escalation is a grave threat to the security not just of Israel, but of the entire region.

“It risks greater instability and devastation across the Middle East.”

Asked if Australia would impose further sanctions on Iranian officials, Mr Albanese said his government had already used Magnitsky-style sanctions on 85 individuals and almost 100 Iranian entities.

“We have taken strong action,” he said, adding he would not announce further measures during media interviews.

Australians in the region, particularly those in Tel Aviv, Oman or Baghdad should follow the advice of local authorities and monitor local media for public safety updates.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.