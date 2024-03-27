AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
workers at a restaurant
Employment is driving the still-strong business conditions. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Wage boost split emerges as unions and businesses clash

Tess Ikonomou March 27, 2024

Unions and employer groups are still far apart over minimum wage increases for Australia’s lowest paid workers.

The Fair Work Commission decides each year whether to increase the minimum wage for employees.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar said a rise should be no more than two per cent, which is less than half of the ACTU is seeking at five per cent.

Mr McKellar said a larger boost to pay packets would be “very difficult” for businesses, especially smaller firms.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Bran Black said the commission should be cautious about the impact of wage hikes on inflation in a bid to prevent the Reserve Bank keeping interest rates higher for longer.

But ACTU secretary Sally McManus said a five per cent increase would not be inflationary as consumer prices moderated.

The federal government will make its submission to the commission on Thursday, where it will argue tax cuts are not a substitute for wage boosts.

Australia’s lowest-paid workers cannot have their pay go backwards during a cost-of-living crisis, the submission reads.

Labor’s tax cuts are expected to relieve some financial pain when they come into effect in July.

The current minimum wage is $23.23 per hour, or $882.80 per week after the 5.75 per cent increase in July last year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.