AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
France's Ambassador to Australia Pierre-Andre Imbert
France's new Ambassador to Australia Pierre-Andre Imbert was the president's deputy chief of staff. Image by Dominic Giannini/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Water under the drydock: French ties more than sub spat

Dominic Giannini March 31, 2024

Australia’s relationship with France is not defined by a scrapped submarine contract that caused a deep rift between the two nations, its new ambassador says.

Pierre-Andre Imbert has taken up the mantle of France’s man in Australia.

His priority is to strengthen co-operation in the Indo-Pacific, especially on climate change, after a new road map for the relationship was signed when then-foreign minister Catherine Colonna visited Canberra in December.

“We are two important nations of the Indo-Pacific,” the Parisian told AAP.

“We are very aware of our joint responsibility.”

The 54-year-old former economist has worked as deputy chief of staff to the French president and as a chief of staff and advisor to several labour employment ministers.

His predecessor Jean-Pierre Thebault was infamously recalled to Paris in 2021 after the then-coalition government pulled the pin on a $90 billion contract for diesel submarines in favour of US nuclear-propelled ones.

Mr Imbert stressed that the bilateral relationship could not be seen purely through this lens.

“What I want to underline is we have a longstanding relationship with Australia,” he said. 

“The story didn’t start with submarines.

“We are focused on the future.”

The relationship improved after the Albanese Labor government took office in 2022.

France's Ambassador to Australia Pierre-Andre Imbert
 Mr Imbert foresees Australia-France co-operation on climate change, defence and security. Image by Dominic Giannini/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Imbert said the allies could partner in key areas such as climate change, defence and security.

Working to help Pacific Islands nations that suffered the immediate impacts of climate change and intense natural disasters was also a priority, he said. 

South Pacific defence ministers are working towards a unified force to respond to natural disasters in the region.

The chiefs and heads of the defence forces have been asked to develop the initiative and the stationing of humanitarian aid stockpiles on island nations has been floated as a potential way to improve response times given scarce resources.

“We have learned from past disasters the more we can pre-position on the islands, the faster the response will be,” Mr Imbert said.

He also remained hopeful Australia and the European Union could restart negotiations on a free trade agreement after talks broke down.

“We want a balanced agreement,” he said.

“We have common interests, we share values, we share history – it’s good for both regions to have an FTA, so we will do our best to achieve that.”

The father of five handed over his credentials on January 31 after arriving in Australia just before Christmas.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.