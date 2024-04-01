AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A man shops in a supermarket in Sydney.
Labor is wary of breaking up supermarket giants amid fears it could raise food prices and cost jobs. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics (general)

‘We’re sceptical’ on supermarket break-up push: Labor

Tess Ikonomou April 1, 2024

Labor is “sceptical” about breaking up supermarket giants amid warnings proposed powers could push up food prices and harm job security for workers. 

As households struggle to pay for groceries, Woolworths and Coles are accused of price-gouging customers, stifling competitors while undermining suppliers.

The Albanese government has directed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to review prices and competition in the sector.

It also appointed former Labor minister Craig Emerson to review the effectiveness of the grocery code of conduct, which governs how the supermarkets treat their suppliers.

Assistant Competition Minister Andrew Leigh said the government would wait for the ACCC to hand down its report, but previous competition inquiries failed to recommend divestiture.

“The National Farmers Federation have argued against divestiture and the ACTU have made the point that it could potentially hurt workers, so we’re sceptical,” he told ABC’s Radio National on Monday.

Mr Leigh said the government would not make a decision until it had the ACCC’s report.

Asked about divestiture in the US and UK, Mr Leigh said he wasn’t aware of other countries that had broken up supermarkets, with the powers rarely used in other industries as well.

“We don’t see that as being a significant tool in the fight against market concentration,” he said.

The Greens and the coalition are working separately on powers to break up the giants.

Nationals leader David Littleproud has called for divestiture powers to help increase competition in the sector, with supermarkets to be targeted specifically.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.