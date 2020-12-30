FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccine shot is not dead

By AAP FactCheck

December 30, 2020

2020-12-30 16:05:28

The Statement

A hospital nurse who fainted after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination dose in the US has become the focus of online claims the shot caused her to collapse – and that she may have since died.

A December 19 Facebook post from a New Zealand-managed page features a video capturing the moment the nurse, Tiffany Dover, was helped to the ground after becoming unsteady during an interview.

Earlier, she could be seen talking to news reporters about how she was “excited to get the vaccine”. The video then shows her touching her forehead and appearing to faint before two men rush to her aid.

The post’s caption reads, “CCU Nurse at CHI Memorial in Tennessee loses consciousness on air during interview after recieving (sic) covid vaccination but doctors say it was not because what was in the vaccine. 💉🙄 #notomandatoryvaccinations #plandemic”.

Another post, shared on December 21 by a user in Australia to the Facebook group “Justice for Tiffany Points Dover RIP”, reads: “Sad as it is.. a reasonable person would have to conclude that Tiffany is dead.

“Her FB account is now deleted. A person who is a career caregiver does not play games with people who only desire her best. The ‘evidence’ to the contrary that I have seen posted here is weak hearsay at best.

“Shutting up family members with death threats is precisely the sort of skullduggery that the deep state / big pharma participate in. Sooner or later I expect that the truth will come out.”

Variations of the same claims have been shared widely across social media, with multiple groups set up in relation to the nurse’s purported death or disappearance (see additional example here).

Facebook post
 Facebook posts are speculating on the health of a nurse who collapsed after a COVID-19 vaccine shot. 

The Analysis

While nurse Tiffany Dover fainted after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, there is no evidence this was caused by the contents of the injection – and she has been filmed alive and well since the incident was captured on camera.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 11, while a week later it issued a similar authorisation for the Moderna vaccine.

Since then, many high-profile US figures, including Vice President Mike Pence, president-elect Joe Biden and the top US infectious diseases advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci, have been shown on television receiving vaccine doses.

Under the US vaccine distribution schedule, healthcare professionals and long-term care facility residents were allocated initial supplies of the treatments.

On December 18, local media broadcast vision of six healthcare workers at CHI Memorial in Chattanooga, Tennessee, receiving their vaccinations, including nurse Tiffany Dover (video mark 9min 30sec).

Around 17 minutes later, Ms Dover is seen responding to questions from journalists, however she begins touching her forehead during the interview before losing her balance and being helped to ground (video mark 26min 50sec).

In separate news footage, she addresses the incident, saying: “I have a history of having an overactive vagal response, and so with that, if I have pain from anything – hangnail, or if I stub a toe, I can just pass out.

“I feel fine now and the pain in my arm is really minimal actually, but it doesn’t take much … and I have passed out probably six times in the past six weeks, it’s common for me.”

Dr Jesse L. Tucker, a physician at CHI Memorial, is also filmed talking about the incident, adding: “I think that she got a shot in the arm and it made her feel a little lightheaded, and she’s recovered now. It’s happened before apparently.

“It is a reaction that can happen very frequently with any vaccine, with a shot of any kind. There’s no reason to suspect that that’s due to the vaccine whatsoever.”

CHI Memorial released a statement after the incident saying the nurse “became dizzy and was assisted to the floor”, adding: “She never lost consciousness and quickly recovered.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are many medical procedures that can cause people to faint – including the administration of many types of vaccines.

“Although fainting has a variety of possible causes, it is usually triggered by pain or anxiety,” the CDC says.

Some social media users, however, picked up on the video to wrongly suggest that Ms Dover had died following the injection.

CHI Memorial Hospital has repeatedly confirmed that the nurse is fine and well, including in a December 22 video.

The video caption reads, “We’re pleased to share Tiffany Dover is doing well. Here’s a video of her today surrounded by her colleagues who all support her.”

Similar false claims about Ms Dover’s purported death have been debunked here, here and here.

COVID-19 vaccine dose

US healthcare workers have been given early access to COVID-19 vaccine doses. 

The Verdict

There is no evidence that Tiffany Dover, the nurse who fainted after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose, collapsed due to the contents of the injection. She stated that she was prone to fainting, which medical authorities say is a common response to all types of injections.

Since the incident, the hospital has repeatedly confirmed that she is alive and well – not dead as claimed in some posts – and she has appeared in additional footage from the facility four days after she was filmed collapsing.

False – Content that has no basis in fact.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. If you would like to support our independent, fact-based journalism, you can make a contribution to AAP here.

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccine shot is not dead

Memorial groups have been set up for Tennessee nurse Tiffany Dover - despite her being alive and well.

FactCheck Social Media

Craig Kelly 'year of global cooling' claim a load of hot air

Have temperatures really dropped over the past year, as suggested by the Liberal MP?

FactCheck Social Media

FDA note used out of context to suggest COVID-19 vaccines cause death

The document is being circulated on social media with suggestions that virus treatments carry deadly side effects.

FactCheck Social Media

There's nothing magical about fake monster mushroom pic

There is a "humongous fungus" in Oregon but could it really be the size of a tree?

FactCheck Social Media

Quantum physicists aren't crazy in love with Dirac meme

Does "the most beautiful equation" in physics really describe love?

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Has Australia cut its greenhouse emissions faster than New Zealand?

New Zealand's clean, green credentials have been questioned by an Australian commentator.

FactCheck News Media

Does making an electric car use twice the emissions of a standard model?

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has questioned the green credentials of batter-powered vehicles.

FactCheck News Media

Has the Great Barrier Reef's health barely changed since the 1980s?

Controversial marine physicist Dr Peter Ridd claims the reef is "fine" and environmental concerns are overblown.

FactCheck News Media

Evidence on NZ's carbon emissions far from clear

Have New Zealand's carbon emissions increased over the past three years under the Labour-led government?

FactCheck News Media

Is Australia 'outplaying' NZ on debt and unemployment?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was recently quizzed on how New Zealand's COVID-19 budget response compared to Australia's.

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.