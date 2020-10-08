NZ Greens cite outdated greenhouse gas figures

AAP FactCheck Investigation:

Have greenhouse gas emissions from the construction industry increased by two-thirds over the past decade?

The Statement

“Emissions from the construction sector have also increased by two-thirds over the last decade.”

James Shaw, Green Party co-leader, October 5, 2020.

The Analysis

The New Zealand Green Party says it wants to reduce greenhouse emissions from the construction industry, which it claims have increased significantly over the past decade.

The party released its sustainable building policy on October 5 and Stuff reported that Green Party co-leader James Shaw said emissions from the construction industry had increased significantly.

“Emissions from the construction sector have also increased by two-thirds over the last decade,” Mr Shaw said. “If we continue on this path, we risk locking in higher emissions for decades to come.”

AAP FactCheck examined Mr Shaw’s statement that emissions from construction have increased by two-thirds over the past decade.

Mr Shaw’s office said the statement was based on figures from a 2019 Stats NZ report, Environmental-economic Accounts: 2019 , which includes emissions from a range of industries between 2007 and 2017.

A summary of the report said emissions in the construction industry had increased 65.9 per cent in the 11 years between 2007 and 2017.

However, these figures were updated in June with emissions up to 2018, which is the most recent year for which data is available.

Figures accompanying the latest report show emissions in the construction sector had increased by 59.2 per cent in the 10 years from 2009 to 2018, from 774 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent to 1,232 (table 2).

Greenhouse gas emissions from the NZ construction industry are targeted in a new Green Party policy.