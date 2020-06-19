The pyramids of Giza were not built by slaves

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

The pyramids of Giza were not built by slaves

By AAP FactCheck

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 13:11:59

The Statement

After protesters in the UK tore down the statue of a 17th century slave trader, Australian Facebook users have been sharing memes claiming the pyramids were built by slaves.

The June 12 Facebook post features a photograph of the Pyramids of Giza overlaid with the words: “The pyramids were built by african slaves but I don’t see anyone rushing to demolish them …. So why are we so quick to demolish other statues and monuments around the world?”

The post’s caption reads: “If we wanted to demolish anything built by slaves around the world we wouldn’t be left with many famous landmarks left [sic] ……”

The post has been viewed over 35,000 times, been shared over 400 times and commented on over 150 times.

Screenshot of Facebook post
 A Facebook post claims the pyramids of Egypt were built by slaves but that was not the case. 

The Analysis

The death of US man George Floyd in police custody and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that followed have sparked anti-racism protests around the world including in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Statues of historical figures associated with slavery became a focus of some protests. In the UK protesters tore down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, who as the deputy head of the Royal African Company trafficked slaves from Africa to the UK.

During a June 12 protest in Sydney police encircled a statue of Captain Cook over concerns protesters would attempt to topple it.

The targeting of memorials and historical statues has sparked debate, with some commentators and politicians arguing against it

The June 12 Facebook post sought to present Egypt’s pyramids as an example of something “built by african slaves” and question why they were not targeted.

But the pyramids were not built by slaves.

Erected 4500 years ago, the Pyramids of Giza are relics of Egypt’s Old Kingdom. The world-famous structures were erected as tombs for the pharaohs.

How the pyramids of Giza were built remains one of Egypt’s biggest mysteries but Macquarie University Egyptologist Dr Karin Sowada told AAP FactCheck, that archaeological evidence shows the pyramids were not built by slaves.

That misconception began with the Ancient Greek historian Herodotus and later continued with Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, who both claimed that slaves, Hebrew or otherwise, built the pyramids.

“However it has to be remembered that Herodotus was writing 2000 years after the pyramids were built,” Dr Sowada said.

“And considering the biblical timeline there’s no possible way, chronologically, that Hebrews were in Egypt when the pyramids were under construction.”

Slavery did exist at certain periods in Ancient Egyptian history and many slaves were likely foreign prisoners of war. Yet archaeological evidence shows that an Egyptian workforce built the pyramids, Dr Sowada said.

One key piece of evidence discovered in 2013 was a daily journal written by a man called Merer, an official responsible for transporting blocks from stone quarries to the pyramids.

“The picture painted in the papyrus fragments is of a well-organised, well-provisioned team of about 40 men… who were not  slaves but people well-skilled in their jobs,” Dr Sowada said.

Another piece of evidence is the discovery of a workers’ settlement at Giza, which showed the accommodations of an Egytpian workforce likely made up of a permanent cohort of elite workers such as stonemasons and labour teams.

Farm labourers were drafted into the project during the yearly flooding of the Nile which inundated farmlands, with the work seen as a period of obligatory public service, not slavery, Dr Sowada said.

“Think of it as the population called in when there wasn’t much work around to help with a large nation-building project – almost an ancient ‘work for the dole’ arrangement, except wages were paid in food and lodging,” she said.

Pyramids
 Egyptologists say evidence shows the pyramids of Giza were not built by slaves. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the claim that slaves built the pyramids to be false. Experts say evidence shows skilled workers worked on the pyramids with labour teams paid in food and lodging.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

The pyramids of Giza were not built by slaves

After protesters in the UK tore down the statue of a 17th century slave trader, Australian Facebook users have been sharing memes claiming the pyramids were built by slaves.

FactCheck Social Media

Hillary Clinton has not had her day in court, nor lost her case

A Facebook post claims the TV coverage of the US riots and the COVID-19 pandemic "distracted" viewers while former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost a court case on June 2.

FactCheck Social Media

Reloaded "police officer's letter" on Aussie gun laws misses the mark again

A Facebook post claims to show a letter by "a police officer in Australia" listing increases in crimes a year after new gun control laws were introduced.

FactCheck Social Media

"Simpsons" images of George Floyd are a tribute, not a prediction from a past show

As protests continue in the United States over the death in police custody of George Floyd, a trending Facebook post is claiming the Mr Floyd's arrest was predicted by animated TV series The Simpsons.

FactCheck Social Media

What it really means when "COVID-19 exposure notifications" is in your phone settings

Facebook users are claiming Google has automatically installed a COVID-19 tracing app on Android phones.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

politics

Albanese confident of federal Labor team

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he has "full confidence" in his team, as inquiries into Victorian branch stacking step up.

sport

Australian rules football

SA's AFL clubs could avoid Queensland hub

AFL clubs Port Adelaide and Adelaide Crows may avoid spending three weeks in a Queensland hub after SA's government changed travel protocols.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.