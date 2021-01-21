FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Toothpaste and onions? Supposed varicose cure is all in vain

By AAP FactCheck

January 21, 2021

2021-01-21 14:47:08

The Statement

A Facebook user in Fiji has posted a claimed cure for varicose veins.

“How to Get Rid of Varicose Vein,” the January 9 post states, listing the ingredients to be used as: “Colgate toothpaste (1 spoon), onions, Vaseline (1 spoon), honey (1 spoon) and cinnamon powder (1 spoon).”

“Mix all the ingredients together and apply on the affected vein,” the post continues. “Massage the veins and allow to stay on the skin for 1 hour before you wash off. Repeat after 3 days.”

At the time of publication, the post has been shared more than 200 times and more than 15,000 views.

A Facebook post
 A post lists ingredients such as toothpaste, onions and Vaseline as cure for varicose veins. 

The Analysis

The post’s makeshift remedy for treating varicose veins has no scientific basis, medical experts told AAP FactCheck. Anyone wanting to treat the condition is advised to speak to a doctor.

The claimed treatment has been shared by multiple Facebook pages, including in Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia.

Varicose veins are enlarged and swollen veins most commonly found in people’s legs and feet. They occur when surface veins have trouble sending blood up to the heart from the feet and legs, leading to enlarged purple clusters visible under the skin.

For many people, varicose veins are only a cosmetic issue, but for some they can cause pain or discomfort and occasionally lead to more serious health problems.

University of Otago professor Andre van Rij, a vascular surgeon who heads the university’s Vascular Research Group, told AAP FactCheck via email the post’s mixture of ingredients are not recognised as a treatment.

He said the ingredients may cause a skin irritation for some people, especially if applied frequently.

Dr Giri Mahadevan, an Auckland-based vascular surgeon based who specialises in the treatment of varicose veins, told AAP FactCheck: “There are no creams/lotions that have been scientifically proven to work from proper trials that have been published in reputable journals.”

When asked whether the purported remedy could be dangerous, Dr Mahadevan said via email: “I  can’t see how it would be harmful as it is only applied to the skin and not taken. It could be harmful if you apply to an ulcer from varicose veins.”

Treatments recommended for varicose veins range from lifestyle changes and compression therapy to medication and surgery, according to the US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Prof van Rij said treatment depends on the “type, extent, and severity of the varicose veins and the effects on the skin”.

“Best to consult a physician with expertise in care of venous disease.”

Dr Mahadevan agreed, telling AAP FactCheck: “They should see their general practitioner/family doctor first. After assessment and discussion they may be referred (to) a specialist.”

The same purported treatment for varicose veins has been debunked in Africa.

A dentist holds a toothbrush and toothpaste
The post’s ingredients, which include toothpaste, aren’t a treatment for varicose veins, experts say.

The Verdict

The purported varicose veins remedy in the Facebook post has no scientific or clinical basis as a treatment, experts told AAP FactCheck. They recommended that people see a doctor for assessment if they have concerns about varicose veins.

False – Content that has no basis in fact.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. If you would like to support our independent, fact-based journalism, you can make a contribution to AAP here.

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Toothpaste and onions? Supposed varicose cure is all in vain

An unlikely concoction of ingredients is being touted as an effective treatment for the bulging blue veins.

FactCheck Social Media

University of Queensland COVID-19 vaccine claims fail truth test

The federal government granted initial financial support for a vaccine developed by the university - but was it worth $700 million?

FactCheck Social Media

Did Charlie Chaplin say the 'world's best doctors' include sun, rest and exercise?

The actor-director was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the silent era - and his purported musings have reached a new audience in the internet age.

FactCheck Social Media

No, Joe Biden hasn't been tied to 'huge corruption' in Ukraine

The US president-elect's son, Hunter Biden, has been investigated for his business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere.

FactCheck Social Media

Hitler was once named TIME 'Man of the Year' - but that's no honour

Many controversial newsmakers have received the title, including the Nazi leader in 1938.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Are Australia's forests being cleared at an increasing rate?

One high-profile academic and broadcaster claims the country is on track to lose millions of hectares of trees.

FactCheck News Media

Has Australia cut its greenhouse emissions faster than New Zealand?

New Zealand's clean, green credentials have been questioned by an Australian commentator.

FactCheck News Media

Does making an electric car use twice the emissions of a standard model?

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has questioned the green credentials of batter-powered vehicles.

FactCheck News Media

Has the Great Barrier Reef's health barely changed since the 1980s?

Controversial marine physicist Dr Peter Ridd claims the reef is "fine" and environmental concerns are overblown.

FactCheck News Media

Evidence on NZ's carbon emissions far from clear

Have New Zealand's carbon emissions increased over the past three years under the Labour-led government?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.