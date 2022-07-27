Vaper Empire Releases The Fully Adjustable V-Nix Vape Pen

SYDNEY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vaper Empire, the vape company behind the renowned Viggo Series pod vape, has released a brand-new vaping device, the V-Nix. The company’s new V-Nix Series vape pen is designed to put control over the device’s vapour production in the hands of its users by providing adjustable airflow and variable wattage features that make it possible for users to adjust the vape’s settings to match the e-liquid that they’re vaping and their own personal preference.

The new V-Nix device has a wattage range of 10.5W to 13.5W and is powered by a rechargeable 1300mAh battery with an approximate recharge time of one hour. The battery can be recharged via a USB to micro-USB charging cord.

The vape’s 2.0ml tank houses a powerful dual coil atomiser that’s made from stainless steel and 100% Japanese organic cotton.

This new pen vape from Vaper Empire is designed to work seamlessly with the company’s full range of bottled e-liquids, which are available in a variety of strengths and flavours that can be purchased directly from the company’s online vape store.

With the V-Nix, vapers can choose from a wide selection of vape juice flavours to use with their device and adjust the device’s wattage and airflow to match the e-liquid that they’re vaping and their vaping style. Subsequently, customers can choose to use the V-Nix with a wide variety of e-liquids as a direct-to-lung (DTL) or mouth-to-lung (MTL) device.

“Vapers expect more from their hardware in today’s market. They want more control over their devices, more power, and more features along with the freedom to choose which e-liquid they will use, which is why we developed our new V-Nix Series vape as it delivers on all these fronts while managing to remain compact and easy to use,” said Jimmy Jones, head of global operations at Vaper Empire.

V-Nix Series vape kits can be purchased directly from Vaper Empire’s online store. Replacement parts, e-liquid, accessories, and other device kits are also available for purchase through the company’s online vape shop.

About Vaper Empire

Vaper Empire has been serving the vaping community since 2012, providing adult consumers in various countries with access to its own brand of high-quality vaping hardware, TPD-compliant e-liquid, accessories, and parts. The complete line of Vaper Empire products is available for purchase at www.vaperempire.com.au

SOURCE Vaper Empire