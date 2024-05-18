AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baden Bower Globalizes New York Brands’ Presence with Strategic Media Partnerships

GlobeNewswire May 18, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baden Bower, one of the leading PR firms in New York, has initiated strategic partnerships with leading media outlets to expand the global presence of its clients’ brands. By securing placements on authoritative news sites and utilizing a broad influencer network, Baden Bower boosts the visibility and credibility of the brands it serves.

Baden Bower

AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower, emphasizes the necessity of a dynamic, multi-channel public relations approach that guarantees client placements. “Our unique publicity model, supported by a money-back guarantee, provides brands the assurance to pursue impactful PR strategies that yield measurable benefits,” he notes.

Marketing managers prefer agencies capable of quickly securing placements in prestigious publications, with 78% favoring such capabilities. Baden Bower meets this need by promising media coverage within 72 hours, facilitating faster client results.

The firm specializes in assisting New York brands from diverse sectors to craft compelling narratives that boost global awareness, engagement, and conversions. It uses cutting-edge AI analytics for consumer insights and tailors narratives to each client’s needs.

Ignacio highlights the importance of their relationships with media, influencers, and industry experts in developing effective PR campaigns. He adds, “Our process goes beyond merely distributing press releases. We meticulously plan the narrative and choose the most suitable platforms for dissemination.”

Baden Bower’s effective use of digital tools and platforms for quick client publicity is noteworthy, with over 500 successful story placements in leading publications, confirming its critical impact in public relations.

For more information on how Baden Bower globalizes brands’ presence, visit https://www.badenbower.com.

About Baden Bower

Baden Bower is a celebrated PR agency that offers comprehensive digital marketing solutions, enhancing brand value and driving growth for international clients.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66cc235e-73b9-40e9-b651-2ceb6a9dd89c



Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: AJ Ignacio, CEO
Company: Baden Bower
Company Website: https://www.badenbower.com
Contact Email Address: ajignacio@badenbower.com

