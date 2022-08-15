AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BLUETTI Officially Unveils EB3A Solar Generator

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

SYDNEY, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI has announced a new portable power station – EB3A in Australia, boasting ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery, sufficient outputs and smart power management. Keep reading to check out why EB3A stands out.

What’s So Special About EB3A

  • Super Fast Recharging (30 minutes to 80%)
    0 to 80% in only 30 minutes(AC+solar). Turbo Charging makes sure the EB3A is always ready.
  • Ultra-durable 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery
    Provides 2,500+ life cycles, better performance, and less environmental impact.
  • 600W/1200W(Surge) Inverter
    Ensures a super fast recharge and offers less downtime but more do-time.
  • 8 Output Ports
    Enough to cover basic needs.
    1×AC (600W in total)
    1×100W USB-C
    2×15W USB-A
    2×DC5521
    1×12V10A cigarette lighter
    1×Wireless charging pad
  • 200W Solar Input
    Fully recharge the EB3A with PV200 solar panel in just two hours. Go for an off-grid living anytime with no fear of losing power and high cost.
  • Intuitive App
    Allows for a quicker access to the device and presents real-time information on every vital metrics.
  • Smart Battery Management System
    Monitors and protects EB3A from risks like short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload or overheating.
  • Designed with Portability In Mind
    EB3A is a compelling option with weighing only 4.6kg whether working around the house or heading out to the nature.

When to Use EB3A

  • Power Outages
    No worries about power outages. EB3A holds enough juices to keep essentials (phone, light, and fridge) running until power comes back on.
  • Outdoor Recreations & Adventures
    For outdoorsy type people, bringing an EB3A is always a safe bet. Powering cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices at ease.

Where To Buy & How Is Delivery?

BLUETTI offers quality performance at a price that won’t break the bank. Just join BLUETTI group on Facebook or subscribe to BLUETTI’s newsletters and get the early bird price.

Check out the debut price and other BLUETTI products on https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

SOURCE BLUETTI Power Inc

