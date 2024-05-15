AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TERREPOWER Donates Solar Panels to Brighten Haiti to Help Provide Education with Solar Energy

PRNewswire May 16, 2024

SPARTA, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TERREPOWER, the innovative solar panel and EV battery lifecycle management division of BBB Industries (BBB), is proud to announce its partnership with Brighten Haiti, a non-profit organization dedicated to using solar energy to expand education, develop a sustainable economy, and end poverty in Haiti.

TERREPOWER - A BBB Industries Division

Brighten Haiti’s Solar4Schools initiative aims to bring solar energy to more than 300 schools across rural Haiti. This groundbreaking effort represents the largest deployment of solar for schools in Haiti’s history, addressing the critical need for electricity infrastructure in underserved rural communities.

“In Northern Haiti, a staggering 90% of the population lives in darkness, lacking access to electricity,” said Kevin Keene, Founder & President of Brighten Haiti. “This generous donation is a beacon of hope.”

The involvement of TERREPOWER, and its Ontility brand, in this initiative marks a significant step in advancing Brighten Haiti’s mission, as the teams are sending the first shipment of 508 sustainably manufactured solar modules by the end of the month to be used in projects aimed at powering schools and training local workers on solar installation techniques. Their total commitment to donating more than 4900 solar panels will help ensure that Brighten Haiti can achieve its goal of modernizing Haiti’s education system.

“Imagine the profound change that just a single solar panel can bring to a family, lighting their home at night and charging their cell phones,” said Keene. “Consider the transformation for schools without power, where just 22 panels can illuminate and cool classrooms. This also enables access to computer labs and technology, offering students a
21st century education for the first time. This is not just a donation, it’s a monumental leap towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Haiti.”

Fewer than 35% of Haitian schools have access to electricity. This initiative can make a significant impact on education and community development—impacting more than 150,000 students.

“I’m thrilled we have partnered with Brighten Haiti to provide them with sustainable solar panels and to provide them with access to clean energy for their communities,” said Maria Caballero, President, TERREPOWER.

“Our discussions with Brighten Haiti over the past year have led to an exciting collaboration, and we are proud to contribute sustainably manufactured solar panels that will empower those who need it the most. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving positive change and sustainability in communities around the world,” said Peter Hutchings, Business Development Manager, TERREPOWER.

About BBB Industries
BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.

About TERREPOWER
TERREPOWER is an industry leader and innovator in the sustainable manufacturing of components driving our clean energy and mobility future. From upcycling and improving the longevity and performance of EV batteries and other components to refurbishing and recycling solar systems to drive the circular economy, TERREPOWER’s mission is to give new life to critical components and materials to lower costs, reduce waste, reuse resources, and protect the environment. Established in 2009, Ontility is TERREPOWER’s brand of comprehensive solar lifecycle solutions and energy storage systems. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB Industries. Go to www.bbbind.com/terrepower for more information.

About Brighten Haiti
Brighten Haiti is a dedicated US-based nonprofit organization committed to transforming lives in Haiti, through renewable energy solutions. Founded with a vision to alleviate energy poverty, we work tirelessly to bring sustainable and reliable solar power to underserved communities across Haiti. Our initiatives focus on empowering local populations by improving access to electricity, which is crucial for education, healthcare, and economic development. By collaborating with local partners and leveraging the power of solar technology, Brighten Haiti strives to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all Haitians.

 

SOURCE BBB Industries

