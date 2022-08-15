AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS OPENS TOKYO OFFICE AND ANNOUNCES SENIOR HIRE

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, today announces the creation of Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Limited as well as the opening of a new office in Tokyo and the appointment of Akira Hosoda as Japan Representative and Country Head.

Akira Hosoda will lead this new office, bringing with him decades of experience having worked in the investment industry since 1983. He joins from Nissay Asset Management where he served as an Executive Management Director responsible for product development and introducing overseas investment capabilities to Japan. Before that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Nippon Life America, which he originally joined as a Senior Vice President.   

Allspring has decided to open up its first local office to further enhance the service and support offered to local partners and their clients in this important market. This new office will have the ongoing support of the US-based personnel led by Ludger Peters, Satomi Matsumoto and Chihiro Seko, thus using global resources to better meet the needs of a growing clientele.

Commenting on the appointment, Andy Sowerby Head of International Distribution said,
Japan is a critically important market to Allspring where we have developed many strong business relationships over the years. The opening of our new office, along with the appointment of Akira Hosoda, further demonstrates our commitment to support and service our clients in the region. We are delighted to welcome Akira Hosoda to Allspring, as he brings with him a wealth of industry experience and expertise that will add great value to our clients and our business”.

About Allspring Global Investments 

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 30 June 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

This information is not a marketing communication and is provided for informational purposes only. For Professional/Qualified clients. Recipients who do not wish to be treated as Professional should notify their Allspring contact immediately.

Allspring Global Investments (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain portfolio companies of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. Allspring includes but is not limited to Allspring Global Investments (UK) Limited; Galliard Capital Management, LLC; Allspring Global Investments, LLC; Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg S.A.; Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC; and Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

THIS MATERIAL DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments contain risk. Unless otherwise stated, Allspring is the source of all data (which is current or as of the date stated); content is provided for informational purposes only with no representation regarding its adequacy, accuracy or completeness; views, opinions, assumptions or estimates are not necessarily that of Allspring or Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC and are subject to change without notice; information does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation or investment research, as defined under local regulations.

